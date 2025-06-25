NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Trial Shocker: Prosecutors Rest Case After 34 Witnesses, Explosive Testimony Source: Mega Prosecutors rested their case in Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trafficking trial after 34 witnesses detailed shocking abuse, drug use and threats.

Federal prosecutors delivered their final arguments Tuesday, June 24, in the trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, resting their case following an intense 28 days of testimony that featured 34 witnesses. "At this time, subject to confirming all of the government records are accurate in the record, the government rests," prosecutor Emily Johnson announced in court.

The prosecution paints a disturbing picture of the music mogul, alleging he exploited his wealth and influence to manipulate women into unwanted sexual encounters for personal gratification. In a high-stakes racketeering case, Combs will face life in prison if convicted on charges that suggest he used his nearly $1 billion empire to conceal a criminal organization dedicated to preserving his image while funding years of unlawful behavior.

Source: Mega Cassie Ventura testified she endured ‘freak offs’ and abuse from the star.

Prosecutors presented a series of jaw-dropping allegations against Combs, including incidents of firebombing a Porsche, kidnapping former employees and bribery. They argue that he coerced women into watching him engage with male prostitutes during drug-fueled s-- parties lasting days. In a bid to silence his alleged victims, Combs reportedly resorted to violence, coercion and threats of embarrassment or financial ruin. "To the public, he was Puff Daddy, or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman larger than life," Johnson told the jury in her opening statement. "But there was another side to him, a side that ran a criminal enterprise."

'A Complicated Man'

In September 2024, a grand jury indicted Combs on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. After declining a plea deal, the trial began last month. He entered a not guilty plea and argues that any sexual activities were consensual, dismissing the notion that they qualify as trafficking. "Sean Combs is a complicated man but this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money," defense attorney Teny Geragos told jurors, emphasizing that the government is trying to turn personal relationships into far more serious allegations. "It will not work."

Source: Mega Diddy's ex-assistants said they were forced to buy drugs and clean up after s-- parties.

Prosecutors exposed a stark contrast between Combs’ immaculate public persona and the chaotic reality underlying his life. Two former girlfriends testified about allegedly being coerced into participating in "freak offs" and how they were blackmailed into silence.

Additionally, six former assistants took the stand, sharing their experiences of catering to the mogul’s demands, which included purchasing drugs and cleaning up after lavish s-- parties. Authorities highlighted their findings from raids on Combs’ properties, where they allegedly discovered illegal drugs, unregistered firearms and bulk amounts of baby oil. The defense plans to rest its case without calling any witnesses, submitting only evidence.

Source: Mega Kid Cudi linked Diddy to the firebombing of his Porsche during a chilling testimony.

'A Cycle of Abuse'

The case against Combs gained momentum after ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a civil lawsuit in late 2023, claiming she was "trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and s-- trafficking." Though the claim was settled swiftly, federal authorities became intrigued by the allegations. Three women emerged as key witnesses, alleging they were coerced into s-- acts. Ventura, who was pregnant at the time, detailed a decade spent in "freak offs," which she claims involved violence and manipulation.

"I can't carry this anymore. I can't carry the shame, the guilt, the way I was guided to treat people like they were disposable," she said before the court. Ventura also disclosed her lawsuit settlement of $20 million, further solidifying her claims. Prosecutors showcased evidence, including footage from 2016 of Combs physically assaulting Ventura — a moment that drew significant media scrutiny that prompted Combs to release a public apology.

"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he stated at the time, attributing his behavior to jealousy and drug use. Other witnesses, including makeup artists and friends, corroborated Ventura’s story, detailing instances of Combs’ explosive rage and violence.

Source: Mega Prosecutors said Diddy ran a ‘criminal enterprise’ behind his billion-dollar music empire.

'My Life Was in Danger'

As prosecutors linked Combs' business practices to a criminal operation, testimonies from his own staff revealed the intense pressures and threats they faced. Capricorn Clark, a longtime assistant, painted a chilling picture of Combs’ ruthless enforcement of loyalty, including forcing her to take lie-detector tests after losing jewelry. "If I failed a test, I was told by one of Combs' bodyguards that I'd be ‘thrown into the East River,’" she recalled.

Jurors also heard dramatic accounts of confrontations between Combs and rival record executives. In one particularly harrowing episode, Ventura recalled begging Combs not to act recklessly when he rushed to confront rival Marion "Suge" Knight. "I realized for the first time being Mr. Combs' assistant that my life was in danger," assistant David James confirmed.