Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Controversial 'White Parties': A Glimpse Into Lavish Nights Now Under Scrutiny
Oct. 18 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking trial brought renewed focus on his extravagant gatherings known as "white parties."
Once hailed as the pinnacle of celebrity social life, these events, hosted in the glitzy Hamptons, were under intense scrutiny after allegations of illicit activities surfaced.
The term "white parties" refers to lavish events where guests donned all-white attire, establishing them as a hallmark of exclusivity and celebrity culture.
However, recently unearthed memories from these events paint a starkly different picture. Images from the 1990s white parties have resurfaced, revealing raunchy scenes that depict topless women among the festive atmosphere.
These visuals have caught the public's eye, posing questions about the darker undertones of the gatherings that once dazzled the elite.
An anonymous drug dealer, who attended one of the notorious parties, recounted his experience to The New York Post after Combs' arrest in 2024.
He asserted that "weird s--- was starting to happen" at these gatherings, mentioning unexpected pairings of celebrities that shocked him. "You'd see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me," the dealer confessed.
He further elaborated, stating that he witnessed several celebrities high on various drugs, leading him to exit the premises promptly, highlighting the disarray that lurked beneath the glamour.
Complicating matters further are chilling allegations that some of these gatherings were more than just parties. According to court documents, termed "Freak Offs," the prosecution contends that Combs orchestrated sexual acts that were coerced, filmed, and subsequently used as leverage against victims.
The court was informed that "the defendant arranged Freak Offs with the assistance of members and associates of the Enterprise, including employees of his business, and the hotel rooms where they were staged often sustained significant damages."
This perspective illustrates a significant shift from the opulent party persona Combs cultivated to a more sinister characterization that complicates his legacy.
Combs maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.
His storied career has placed him front and center not only in music but also in the broader conversation around celebrity culture, ethics and personal accountability.
The list of celebrities who graced Combs' parties reads like a "who's who" of Hollywood, featuring names like Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Harry.
While these figures now face no allegations connected to the parties themselves, the revelation of the darker aspects surrounding the events has drawn significant media attention, igniting widespread public interest in celebrity behavior, accountability, and the consequences of unchecked power.
Furthermore, many are questioning the extent to which the glamorous lifestyle portrayed by celebrities reflects the reality behind closed doors. These parties, once emblematic of unrestrained joy and luxury, now evoke memories of perceived excess, hedonism, and a concerning disregard for boundaries.
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.