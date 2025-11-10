Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Poisoning Fear After Being Caught Drinking 'Potentially Deadly' Moonshine in Prison

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs is at the center of fears he will be poisoned to death after allegedly being caught drinking homemade prison alcohol – a concoction jail sources say could have "lethal consequences." The 56-year-old music mogul, who once told a judge he was sober for the first time in decades, was reportedly seen consuming illicit moonshine at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, which has now sparked concerns for his health and safety behind bars. According to prison insiders, Combs was discovered with a stash of "jailhouse brew" – a murky liquid made from Fanta, apples and sugar that had been left to ferment for weeks in a plastic bag. Known among inmates as "pruno," the hooch is notorious for its toxic potential, often contaminated with bacteria or even laced with cleaning chemicals.

Source: MEGA; BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in jail in New Jersey.

One prison source said: "Moonshine in lock-up isn't just illegal – it can be deadly. You never know what's in it or who's tampered with it. Some inmates spike it to settle scores. "If Combs is on this, he could easily be poisoned by a jailhouse rival or simply poison himself to death due to the nature of what's in the mix," the source alleged. Officials reportedly debated moving Combs to another facility after the discovery but decided against it.

Source: MEGA Diddy has claimed he is sober for the first time in 25 years.

The incident has fueled new fears over his safety, with one federal source saying: "There's a real concern someone could poison him – either through the way the alcohol is brewed or by deliberate contamination. Inmates sometimes use dangerous additives like bleach, yeast scraped from bread, or fruit that's already rotting. It can lead to blindness or organ failure." Prison-made moonshine is typically produced in toilets, plastic bins, or buckets hidden under bunks, using leftover food scraps and sugary drinks as a fermenting base.

Source: MEGA The rapper previously said the 'old me died in jail.'

Experts say the fermentation process releases botulinum toxins – the same bacteria that cause botulism – if the mixture is not properly vented or sealed. "You're essentially drinking poison," said a former corrections officer familiar with Fort Dix's contraband culture. "Even a small amount can knock you out or worse. The danger isn't just intoxication – it's infection and toxicity." Combs, who appeared gaunt and gray-bearded in recent images leaked from the prison yard, had previously written to the court he had undergone a "spiritual reset" during incarceration. "The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn," he wrote. "Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live." He added he had gone through a "spiritual reset" in jail and was "committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person."

The contradiction between those words and his alleged relapse into drinking has stunned even his closest allies. "He told everyone he was sober and focused on healing," said a source close to the rapper. "Now he's apparently risking his life with homemade booze. It's a serious setback for his appeal and his recovery. The danger isn't just the alcohol – it's what people could be slipping into it."

Source: MEGA The music mogul is spending four years in jail.

Combs is serving a four-year sentence for transportation for prostitution, having been convicted in July of organizing drug-fueled sex parties across America. The former Bad Boy Records founder has been transferred to Fort Dix, where he works in the laundry department and is enrolled in a drug treatment program. His lawyers have asked for leniency, arguing he remains committed to rehabilitation.