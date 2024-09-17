'I Feel Validated': Aubrey O'Day Celebrates Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest
Aubrey O'Day shared a cryptic message after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16.
“The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” the singer shared via her Instagram Story the same day the rapper made headlines for being taken into federal custody.
“Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me," the former Danity Kane singer continued. "Things are finally changing."
As OK! previously reported, Combs, 54, was arrested in connection to the ongoing criminal investigation into the star's alleged s-- trafficking and other offenses, including search warrants being issued at his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami.
The New York Times reported that Combs, 54, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him.
After the shocking news, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Agnifilo added, "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
Combs has been accused of sexual and physical abuse from several women in the past year. After footage of the rapper assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 was unearthed, O'Day, 40, who got to know Combs through the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, has been a critic of him for quite some time.
Though Combs attempted to own up to his actions following the shocking video clip, O'Day slammed the musician. "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did," she declared.
Earlier this year, she said she hopes to help others who may have been hurt by Combs. "I don’t want to win," O'Day stated. "I feel it’s my responsibility as a public person to make things better for the last, lost, least and left behind before I go."
She continued: "I want to empower the new generation with as much information [as] possible in order to make sure no one has to be hurt in the dark anymore or feel that they don’t have the power to defend themselves."