Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed to Hospital in the Middle of the Night by Prison Staff
Is Sean “Diddy” Combs having a health crisis in prison?
According to a new report, the disgraced rapper — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024 — was recently rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night by prison staff.
The music mogul, 55, was brought to Brooklyn Hospital from the Metropolitan Detention Centre after complaining of intense pain, the report revealed.
Sources claimed Combs needed medical attention because an "old injury was bothering him." It is believed the star’s knee was bothering him.
Combs received an MRI at the hospital before he was returned to the detention center, an insider told DailyMail.com. They also noted that the injury was not caused by a fight or altercation in the prison.
As OK! previously reported, the "I'll Be Missing You" singer is having a tough time in prison, as a source claimed he had a "meltdown" over the holiday season.
In late December 2024, Combs was reportedly brought to “observation” due to his mental instability.
“With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now,” the insider claimed.
“Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars,” the source told The Sun of the father-of-seven. “It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”
Another source later denied the alleged meltdown, claiming, "He continues to stay strong and focused on his defense. Although he missed his family on Christmas Day, a holiday he traditionally spends with his kids."
- Jamie Foxx Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Responsible' for His Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization During Actor's Stand-Up Show: Report
- Every Celebrity Who Has Reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal So Far: From Aubrey O'Day to 50 Cent and More
- Lily Collins and Husband Charlie McDowell Secretly Welcome Baby No. 1: See the Cute Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another source alleged the addition of accused UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione in the New York prison has also sent Combs into a frenzy.
"Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," they shared.
Combs is apparently frustrated because he receives "so much hate inside the lock-up while Luigi gets so much love."
"Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life," the source added.
The insider noted Mangione is "loved by the prisoners" inside the guarded walls.
"He has gotten so much support with prisoners who have shared with him their stories of losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare," the confidante said. "Not to mention the fact that the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up."
The Mirror reported on Combs' hospitalization.