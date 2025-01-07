or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Throwing Tantrums' Over Luigi Mangione 'Getting All the Attention' Behind Bars, Source Claims: His 'Ego Is Bigger Than Life'

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione are both incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

This jail may not be big enough for the two of them!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is said to be fuming about the treatment fellow inmate Luigi Mangione is receiving at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to a source.

sean diddy combs attorney denies sexual assault trafficking lawsuitpp
Source: MEGA

A source claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs is upset about the positive 'attention' Luigi Mangione is getting in prison.

"Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," the source spilled to a news outlet.

The disgraced music producer — who was hit with s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in September 2024, as well as numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault — is reportedly frustrated that he is receiving "so much hate inside the lock-up while Luigi gets so much love."

"Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life," the source said.

luigi mangione federal stalking firearm charges transferred new york
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione — who was accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December — is "loved by the prisoners" and has not been having difficulties "dealing with everything" since his incarceration, per the source.

"He has gotten so much support with prisoners who have shared with him their stories of losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare," the source added. "Not to mention the fact that the prison, itself, faces constant allegations of inadequate healthcare to those who are locked up."

Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs attorney denies sexual assault trafficking lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione have legal representation in common.

Aside from being held in the same facility, Combs and Mangione also have legal representation in common. While Marc Agnifilo is representing the Bad Boy Records founder, he and his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, have also reportedly teamed up to represent Mangione.

Despite the coincidence, the source clarified the pair have not met, as Mangione is in solitary confinement.

"Diddy has not had any contact with Luigi Mangione despite sharing the same legal team," they explained. "They do not spend time together and the two really have zero in common."

sean diddy combs attorney denies sexual assault trafficking lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024.

Combs was taken into police custody in New York on September 16, 2024, as OK! previously reported. Although his lawyers requested to have him released on $50 million bond to serve in-home detention, at least two judges denied him bail on the grounds he is a potential "danger" to the public and a flight risk.

As for Mangione, he was arrested on December 9 in Pennsylvania following a 5-day search for the suspect connected to the killing of the health insurance mogul. He was later transferred to New York.

The source spoke with Daily Mail about Diddy's alleged feelings about Mangione.

