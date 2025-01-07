Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Throwing Tantrums' Over Luigi Mangione 'Getting All the Attention' Behind Bars, Source Claims: His 'Ego Is Bigger Than Life'

"Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," the source spilled to a news outlet.

The disgraced music producer — who was hit with s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in September 2024, as well as numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault — is reportedly frustrated that he is receiving "so much hate inside the lock-up while Luigi gets so much love."

"Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life," the source said.