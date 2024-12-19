UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Hit With Federal Stalking and Firearm Charges After Being Transferred to New York
Luigi Mangione is facing both state and federal charges in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The 26-year-old murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing and was transported to New York where he was taken to a federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, December 19.
Earlier this week, he was indicted by a grand jury in New York for one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon charges of various degrees and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Now, he's also been federally charged with murder, a firearms offense and stalking charges. Both cases will "proceed in parallel" per CNN.
- UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Indicted for 'Brazen, Targeted and Premeditated Shooting'
- Luigi Mangione, 26, Charged With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as Killer's Family Speaks Out About 'Shocking' Act
- United HealthCare CEO Shooting Suspect Identified as Luigi Mangione After His Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
More to come...