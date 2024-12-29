Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had a 'Meltdown' in Prison Over Christmas, Source Claims: 'He Thought He'd Be Out on Bail by Now'
Sean “Diddy” Combs did not have a Christmas full of cheer this year.
According to a source, the rapper, 55, had a “meltdown” behind bars after spending his first holiday season away from his family.
The star was reportedly taken for “observation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., this week due to his mental instability.
“With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now,” the insider added of the music mogul, who was arrested in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars,” the source told The Sun. “It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”
Another confidante denied that the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist had a “meltdown” while talking to the Daily Mail. They noted the father-of-seven has been staying strong amid the accusations against him.
A legal expert also weighed in on Combs’ bleak Christmas.
“The stark contrast between Diddy’s past life of indulgence and his current circumstances highlights the profound consequences of legal and personal accountability,” they told the Daily Star.
“While the festive season might offer moments of muted cheer for some inmates, for Combs, it serves as a reminder of the seriousness of the allegations against him and the impact of his actions on others,” they continued.
The expert mentioned how the jail has “no frills” and “no luxury.”
It was also reported that the “Victory” crooner’s Christmas meal consisted of baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and bread. The inmates also received an unspecified “holiday dessert.”
As OK! previously reported, as lawsuits against Combs mount, his attorneys have continued to claim his innocence publicly.
After LaTroya Grayson recently alleged she was drugged and raped at one of Combs’ famed "White Parties" in 2006, the Grammy winner’s legal team released a statement.
"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in s-- trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs," the legal minds said, per TMZ. "Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."