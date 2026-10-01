Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sent Back to Solitary Confinement as Prison Probes VIP Treatment Claims

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is back in solitary confinement as officials at FCI Fort Dix investigate claims about the treatment he received while in prison. Per TMZ, multiple sources said Combs was moved to the Special Housing Unit, commonly known as SHU, following an NBC News report about his alleged VIP treatment behind bars. The report claims included massages, special meals, alcohol and other privileges involving fellow inmates doing his chores. The move is reportedly part of the prison's process while officials look into the allegations.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Previously Spent Time in Solitary

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs returned to the Special Housing Unit as prison officials investigated reported VIP treatment claims.

This was not Combs' first time in SHU. He was previously placed there in July after a reported prison fight. During that period, sources said his movement was limited and he spent much of his time alone with little contact with others. The latest move came after reports raised new questions about his day-to-day life at FCI Fort Dix.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs previously spent time in solitary confinement following a reported prison fight in July.

Earlier in Combs' stay at FCI Fort Dix, his representative addressed the speculation in a statement to People, surrounding his time at the facility. "There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," the spokesperson said. "He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously," the spokesperson added. "This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," the statement continued. "We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace," the statement concluded.

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Reports Detailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Alleged Prison Privileges

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a 50-month federal prison sentence after his 2025 conviction on two prostitution-related counts.

NBC News previously reported that the rapper allegedly accessed a contraband cellphone while in prison. The phone was reportedly used to view nude photos of an ex. The report also described unusual arrangements involving other inmates. Some were allegedly cleaning his toilet, making his bed and handling his laundry. His reported meals also drew attention, with claims that inmates prepared dishes including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas. Per the report, people connected to Combs allegedly contributed thousands of dollars to other inmates' commissary accounts.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Release Date Has Changed

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' expected release date scheduled for January 21, 2028, according to federal records.