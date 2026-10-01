Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sent Back to Solitary Confinement as Prison Probes VIP Treatment Claims
Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is back in solitary confinement as officials at FCI Fort Dix investigate claims about the treatment he received while in prison.
Per TMZ, multiple sources said Combs was moved to the Special Housing Unit, commonly known as SHU, following an NBC News report about his alleged VIP treatment behind bars.
The report claims included massages, special meals, alcohol and other privileges involving fellow inmates doing his chores.
The move is reportedly part of the prison's process while officials look into the allegations.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Previously Spent Time in Solitary
This was not Combs' first time in SHU. He was previously placed there in July after a reported prison fight.
During that period, sources said his movement was limited and he spent much of his time alone with little contact with others.
The latest move came after reports raised new questions about his day-to-day life at FCI Fort Dix.
Earlier in Combs' stay at FCI Fort Dix, his representative addressed the speculation in a statement to People, surrounding his time at the facility.
"There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," the spokesperson said.
"He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously," the spokesperson added.
"This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," the statement continued.
"We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace," the statement concluded.
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Reports Detailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Alleged Prison Privileges
NBC News previously reported that the rapper allegedly accessed a contraband cellphone while in prison.
The phone was reportedly used to view nude photos of an ex.
The report also described unusual arrangements involving other inmates. Some were allegedly cleaning his toilet, making his bed and handling his laundry.
His reported meals also drew attention, with claims that inmates prepared dishes including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas.
Per the report, people connected to Combs allegedly contributed thousands of dollars to other inmates' commissary accounts.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Release Date Has Changed
Federal Bureau of Prisons records currently list Combs' expected release date as January 21, 2028. His release date has changed several times, after initially being listed for June 2028.
This happened as his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, addressed the changing timeline, informing Daily Mail about it.
"We never know how or why the BOP calculates and posts these dates," the spokesperson said.
Combs was convicted in 2025 on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution. A jury acquitted him of the more serious racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.
Prosecutors previously alleged that he arranged so-called "freak-offs" involving his girlfriends and male escorts.
He was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, where his time has included multiple developments.