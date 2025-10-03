Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing: Prosecutor Declares He Deserves 11 Years in Prison as His Victims Suffered 'Life-Altering Abuse'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
The prosecution in Sean "Diddy" Combs' case insisted he shouldn't get off with just a slap on the wrist.
The star's sentencing kicked off on the morning of Friday, October 3, as he awaits to hear his fate after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution over the summer.
Prosecution Slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Actions
According to a news outlet inside the courtroom, prosecutor Mary Slavik pushed for the rapper to spend over a decade behind bars, as his "abuse was consistent, casual even, but life-altering for those on the bruised end of it."
"The defendant claims he moved on... it’s important for the court to recognize that his victims don’t have that luxury of moving on so easily," Slavik noted. "They’re still picking up the pieces."
"A sentence of at least 135 months of imprisonment is warranted," she stated, which equates to 11 years and three months.
As OK! reported, Diddy was arrested in September 2024, and over the summer, he was found not guilty on racketeering and s-- trafficking charges. However, the two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution come with a maximum of 10 years each.
The Bad Boy Records founder's lawyers suggested he receive no more than 14 months behind bars, as they insisted he's now a "reformed man."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Show Judge Compilation Video That Depicts Him as Father and Motivator in Hopes of Receiving Light Sentence
- How Many Years Could Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spend in Prison? What to Know Ahead of the Embattled Music Mogul's Sentencing
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admits He's Sober for the First Time in 25 Years After Getting Lost 'in Drugs and Excess'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Diddy Is Portraying Himself as a Loving Father
The star is going all out to try and prove he's not a bad person, as his team put together a video compilation to be shown in court that depicts him as a caretaker, doting dad and inspiring mentor.
The mogul also penned a letter to the judge and said he takes "full responsibility and accountability" for his actions.
"First and foremost, I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," Combs expressed. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs."
The Star's Apology Letter
Diddy alleged his past behavior was "rooted in [his] selfishness" and blamed it on being "lost in the drugs and excess."
He went on to plead for "another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life."
He also said sorry for abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
"I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved," he said of his former girlfriend, who testified in the case. "I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry."