'He's a Drug and S-- Addict': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Should 'Flip' His Life Around After Escaping More Serious Charges, Star's Relative Says
While some people believe Sean "Diddy" Combs could make a comeback in Hollywood since he was found not guilty on the serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, his sister's husband thinks the rapper would be better off embracing a new lifestyle.
The star will still have to serve jail time after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but his lawyers believe the sentence will only be around two years.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Brother-in-Law Says He Needs to Turn His Life Around
"Diddy has the opportunity now to flip things around. He's a drug addict and s-- addict and he can now help other people," the music mogul's brother-in-law — who didn't reveal his name — shared in a new interview. "He doesn't need to go back to the fame and all that. He got a brand new chance now to use everything for good."
The relative admitted Combs "can't read music or play an instrument or anything like that but he got an ear. That's his genius."
Overall, "the family is relieved that's all I can say," the brother-in-law added. "I don't know what they gonna give him but it's all good."
After the verdict was read, the "I'm Coming Home" vocalist's mother, Janice Combs, told a reporter at the courthouse that she felt "incredible" with the outcome in the trial, which began in May.
Sean's son Christian "King" Combs, who was also present, expressed his excitement to "hug my Pops!"
After his brother Justin Combs gushed he's "so happy" with the verdict, Christian added, "We were hopeful but you never know."
Why the Rapper Was Denied Bail
While the trial verdict was a win for Diddy, Judge Arun Subramanian shot down his team's request to get him out on bail until his October 3 sentencing. They offered a $1 million bond and claimed the father-of-seven posed no "danger" to anyone, and they also cited his good behavior in prison, where he's been since his September 2024 arrest.
The judge denied the request, as there was an alleged act of violence toward a woman in June 2024, when he was already under investigation.
"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Subramanian explained of the decision.
How Long Could Diddy Go to Jail For?
While each of the charges Diddy faces come with a maximum of 10 years in jail, his lawyers believe he'll serve only around two years.
At first, prosecutors were seeking a 20-year sentence, but they've since lowered that to 51 to 63 months.
Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told a publication the Bad Boy Records founder "is likely going to get little to no time."
"[This was] a huge overwhelming win by the defense and a tremendous loss for the prosecution," he added. "There is no other way to spin it. This is the most expensive prostitution trial in American history."