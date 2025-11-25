'He'll Be Home Soon': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Is 'Crossing His Fingers' That Disgraced Rapper Will Be Released From Jail Early
Nov. 25 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son King Combs is staying hopeful that his father will be home sooner than expected.
“He’s gonna be on the way home,” the 27-year-old told a TMZ cameraman on Monday, November 24, after touching down at LAX.
When pressed on whether the 56-year-old music mogul might receive a presidential pardon, King said he’s keeping his “fingers crossed.” He added that he speaks with his dad regularly and insisted the fallen producer is staying strong throughout his prison sentence.
“He’s doing good, everything is good,” King said. “He’ll be home soon.”
As OK! previously reported, the “Last Night” hitmaker was transferred to a New Jersey facility just days after a frightening incident in which he allegedly woke up “with a knife to his throat.”
Sean began serving his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix on October 30. His attorneys reportedly pushed for that specific facility because they believed it would help him “address drug abuse issues” and offer better opportunities for “family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”
Before his transfer, the Bad Boy Records founder had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024, after his bail was denied ahead of trial.
His 10-week legal ordeal — which kicked off on May 5 — ended with him being acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking. However, he was convicted on two counts of federal “transportation to engage in prostitution.”
Inside the facility, he has reportedly been telling fellow inmates that he expects a pardon from President Donald Trump in 2026. Donald addressed the topic while answering a question about whether he would consider pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.
"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Wears 'Free Puff' Shirt to Court Alongside Rapper's Son Justin as Star's Trafficking Trial Begins: Photos
- 'So Tone Deaf': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian Ridiculed for Bragging About 'All the Positive Things' His Imprisoned Dad Did
- 'Tensions Are Skyrocketing': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Feuding Over Disgraced Rapper's $400 Million Empire
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Back in July, Deadline reported that a Trump administration source claimed the president was “seriously considering” granting Sean a pardon. One month later, Donald was asked about that possibility during a Newsmax interview.
"Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult," Donald said of the idea.
Their relationship dates back decades, though things reportedly took a turn in 2020 when Sean endorsed Joe Biden. During the interview, Donald also commented on the idea of reviewing Sean’s case at the end of May 2026, saying he would “certainly look at the facts.”
"If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact," he said. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."
He continued, “You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."