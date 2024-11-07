'So Tone Deaf': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian Ridiculed for Bragging About 'All the Positive Things' His Imprisoned Dad Did
Social media users want Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian to read the room.
On Wednesday, November 6, the 26-year-old shared a video of himself to the Bad Boy Records founder's Instagram profile, asking fans to "tune in" for "positive" content about Diddy — who is currently in prison on trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges — which he said would be coming soon.
"Right now I'm taking over my pop's Instagram," Christian, whose mom is Diddy's late ex Kim Porter — declared while talking to the camera. "We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy, taking y'all down memory lane, all the positive things he did."
"Stay tuned," he closed out the clip stating.
The comments section of the post showcased mixed reactions from online viewers, many of whom expressed disgust over the more than a dozen sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy within the past year.
"I still can’t get that Cassie video out my head," one person admitted in reference to hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that exposed Diddy physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
- 'The Cycle Continues': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian Slammed for Partying With Girlfriend 2 Days After Attending Dad's Court Appearance
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Share Their 'Support' for Disgraced Rapper After His Arrest: 'We Hold Onto the Truth, Knowing It Will Prevail'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I don’t trust you lil diddler," another Instagram user quipped of Christian, who has been compared as Diddy's "mini-me" after he was also hit with a sexual assault lawsuit earlier this year, while a third hater snubbed: "😂😂😂😂😂 Lmao sadly in this case the positive do not weigh out the negatives."
"Your mom would be sick that your supporting him she probably prayed for this day he would be stopped," a fourth individual claimed regarding Porter — who has several conspiracy theories surrounding her 2018 death from lobar pneumonia — as a fifth critic complained, "This is so tone deaf, just go and prepare for the holidays in silence.😩😭🤦🏾♀️."
Some fans of Diddy supported the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper and Christian, whom a few admirers praised for sticking up for his father.
"I tell a young man to support his dad is not telling him to support his dad‘s actions," someone said in response to backlash. "He’s his own man y’all out here want every Black man to turn it back on their family just because a few of y’all are miserable on this timeline ain’t never had. No father ain’t never had no real loving your life don’t bother me. Y'all not God."
One supporter expressed hope of Diddy receiving a "presidential pardon" now that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, insisting: "And everybody that switched on him gone feel it!!"
Diddy's past friendship with Trump has come into question following the music mogul's arrest in September, as alleged attendees of the "I Need a Girl" rapper's infamous parties have claimed the President-Elect was in attendance at the star-studded gatherings roughly two decades ago.
A 14-page indictment released after Diddy's arrest detailed alleged "freak offs" that would occur in private areas of the exclusive parties. It was there the rapper was accused of coercing woman into being intimate with s-- workers while he recorded and later pleasured himself to the footage.