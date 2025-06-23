Sean 'Diddy' Combs Strains His Neck Trying to View a 'Freak Off' Video Being Shown to Jurors

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared relaxed while in court on Monday, June 23, for his trafficking trial.

According to a report, a video from one of his s-- parties, which he called "freak offs," was shown to the jury, and as music in the background of the video played, the rapper was seen bopping his head along to the beat.

Combs was wearing headphones, as was the jury, so that no one else could hear what was going on in the footage, said to be recorded in 2021 or 2022.