Article continues below advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Strains His Neck Trying to View a 'Freak Off' Video Being Shown to Jurors

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wanted to see the 'freak off' videos being shown to the jury.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared relaxed while in court on Monday, June 23, for his trafficking trial.

According to a report, a video from one of his s-- parties, which he called "freak offs," was shown to the jury, and as music in the background of the video played, the rapper was seen bopping his head along to the beat.

Combs was wearing headphones, as was the jury, so that no one else could hear what was going on in the footage, said to be recorded in 2021 or 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Videos Are Shown in Court

sean diddy combs strains neck trying view freak off video jurors
Source: mega

A report claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was bopping his head when music played in the background of a 'freak off' video shown to the jury,

The news outlet noted the father-of-seven, 55, also put on his glasses and strained his neck while trying to get a glimpse of the video.

As OK! reported, the jury viewed other explicit footage from his "freak offs" last week, with it being said that a female juror "winced" and had a "furrowed" brow while watching the clip. Another female juror "moved uncomfortably in her seat and put her hand to her head as she watched."

On that occasion, the videos being shown were filmed in October 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

The Judge Previously Threatened to Kick Out Combs Due to His Courtroom Behavior

sean diddy combs strains neck trying view freak off video jurors
Source: mega

Earlier this month, the judge said it was 'absolutely unacceptable' that the music mogul was 'nodding' at jurors.

It's unclear how the judge reacted to Diddy trying to view the footage, but earlier this month, Judge Arun Subramanian wasn't pleased with him when he was "nodding vigorously" and making eye contact with the jury as someone was being questioned on the stand.

She threatened to kick the disgraced star out of the courtroom for his "absolutely unacceptable" behavior if it continued.

"No your honor, it's not going to happen again," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo told the judge.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Diddy on Trial For?

Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs strains neck trying view freak off video jurors
Source: department of jusitce

The FBI took pictures of the drugs and 'freak off' supplies they found in Combs' homes.

People in the courthouse also saw several photos from when the FBI raided two of his homes last year, with images showing cases of lube, a stockpile of guns and multiple drugs.

Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, as he claimed all of the people who participated in his sexual parties did so voluntarily. On the other hand, multiple individuals alleged they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the star.

Article continues below advertisement

sean diddy combs strains neck trying view freak off video jurors
Source: mega

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura revealed he assaulted her throughout their relationship.

Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, has already testified.

While on the stand, the singer admitted she participated in the freak offs because she felt the need to please her then-boyfriend. She also feared he could retaliate, as in one video, he was seen beating her after she tried to escape from one of the s-- parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Former escort Shawn Dearing testified that Ventura's demeanor during their final "freak offs" was, "I'm here, I have to perform. Let's do this."

"It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different," he explained.

