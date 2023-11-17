OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Subject of Secret NYPD Criminal Investigation After Ex-Girlfriend Cassie's Rape Accusations: Report

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs is allegedly the subject of a secret NYPD criminal investigation.

The rapper's involvement in the active case coincides with a serious lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura on Thursday, November 16, accusing the 54-year-old of rape, repeated physical abuse and violations of s-- and trafficking statutes under federal, New York and California laws.

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly the subject of a secret NYPD investigation.

The NYPD's criminal case, listed under the name "Sean Combs," is "locked" due to its sensitive nature, a news publication reported on Thursday night.

A criminal complaint is reportedly what launched the private investigation, thought it is unclear if Cassie was the one who made it.

Source: MEGA

The rapper has also been accused of rape, physical abuse and trafficking by his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

While the open case is being kept secretively sealed away, the NYPD did note to the news outlet that they take "sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously."

"[The NYPD] urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors," the police department's statement continued.

Source: MEGA

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off from 2007-2018.

While Combs has yet to publicly comment on the criminal investigation, he did release a message via his lawyer, Ben Brafman, who claimed his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," as OK! previously reported.

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the "Coming Home" singer's attorney continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

Source: MEGA

Cassie said she chose to speak up for herself and 'other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.'

Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, contradicted Brafman's claims, insisting: "Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts."

Adding to the statement, the R&B legend, who is famously known by the name Cassie, expressed she was "finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," per NBC News.

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," Ventura — who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs from 2007-2018 — concluded.

Source: OK!

TMZ reported the NYPD criminal investigation and received a statement from the police department.

