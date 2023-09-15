Diddy Confesses Death of Late Ex Kim Porter 'Broke His Heart Forever,' But Rapper Believes He'll Find Love Again
Diddy took his pain and turned it into poetic song — 17 years after fans were last blessed with a solo studio album from the renowned rapper.
On Friday, September 15, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, released The Love Album: Off the Grid, inspired by the loss of his former partner Kim Porter, who devastatingly died from pneumonia at the age of 47 back in 2018.
"I always said that I can't make a hit record unless my heart is broken," Diddy — who last released the collaborative album Last Train to Paris with hip hop duo Dirty Money in 2010 — detailed during a recent interview with a news publication.
"It's just like a vulnerable state that you're in and so, when I lost Kim, it broke my heart forever," the 53-year-old expressed of Porter, whom he shares four out of seven of his children with. "I just wanted to turn it into something positive, you know what I'm saying?"
Diddy and Porter dated between 1993 and 2006. They shared the rapper's adopted son Quincy, 32, as well as their biological children, King, 25, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 16.
As for what inspired him to create music after a hiatus of more than a decade, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper detailed: "We all go through life's journeys and I kind of put my creativity and my music on hold."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I had a moment in my life where I was like, 'What do you want to do that makes you happy?' And one thing I love to do is make music," he explained. "So, yes, it's been 13 years. It's been cooking and marinating, so it doesn't sound like 13 years though. It sounds fresh and new, it sounds like a new era."
The "new era" Diddy described surrounds the emotion of love — which he even changed his middle name to from John in 2021.
Though his heart will always have a place for Porter, Diddy admitted he does "still believe" that he will find love again.
"I'm not looking at it in a negative way. I just don't know what the future holds, you know? So I gotta be happy for the love that I felt. I can't chase the love that I had," Diddy concluded.
The record executive is additionally a father to his and Sarah Chapman's daughter, Chance, 17, as well as his and Misa Hylton's son Justin, 29.
Diddy most recently welcomed a baby girl named Love with Dana Tran in October 2022.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Diddy.