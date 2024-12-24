Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Ex-Employee Who Claims He Was Forced to Clean Up Bodily Fluid Stains and Condoms After His S-- Parties
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing yet another lawsuit.
His former employee Phillip Pines — who worked for the rapper from 2019 to 2021 — is suing Combs for sexual battery, sexual harassment and more, also claiming he was forced to clean up the mess after the disgraced star's orgies.
In the filing, Pines said he was instructed to prepare hotel rooms for Diddy's parties by setting out alcohol, marijuana, baby oil, towels, drugs and s-- machines.
The staffer said the "I Need a Girl" vocalist, 55, referred to the gatherings as "Wild King Nights," and they sometimes went on for days.
He was also responsible for cleaning up the aftermath, which included disposing of condoms and getting rid of bodily fluid stains. Pines admitted he would leave the hotel staff a hefty tip in hopes they wouldn't report any leftover mess.
Pines said he was sometimes forced to sleep with women at the gatherings while Diddy watched, confessing he felt "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."
Combs' lawyers denied the allegations, sharing in a statement, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason."
"Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," they added.
As OK! reported, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September and pleaded not guilty to charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and engaging in prostitution. He was then sued by over a dozen individuals, both men and women, for sexual assault.
Combs' trial is set for May 5, 2025, and at a recent hearing to discuss court dates and more, reporter Elizabeth Millner revealed prison life is taking a toll on the star.
"He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now," she told a news outlet. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him."
Miller also noted the vocalist's hair is starting to gray, but no photography was permitted inside the courtroom.
Despite the allegations, Diddy's children have remained supportive, with a few of them attending the hearing. The star's mother, Janice Combs, has also come to his defense.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side," declared the matriarch, who's in her 80s. "I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated."
TMZ reported on Pines' lawsuit.