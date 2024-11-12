Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Party Guest Hints Minors Were Present at His Infamous 'Freak Off' Gatherings: 'It's a Shame'

"I was at one of, I believe to be, one of P. Diddy’s 'freak offs.' 2018 I went to this 'freak off,'" she explained in the investigative docuseries. "I look to the right of me, and in the corner, I’m looking like, 'Are those midgets?' Because people were over them … it’s people trying to hide what they’re doing. They’re all huddled up."

“So I’m like, ‘What is that?’ But no, they weren’t [midgets]. They were little people … I don’t want to say too much. They were little people. So, use your common sense," Wallace confessed, appearing to imply her discovery of children or young teens at the function.