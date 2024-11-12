Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Party Guest Hints Minors Were Present at His Infamous 'Freak Off' Gatherings: 'It's a Shame'
Sean "Diddy" Combs may have had minors present at his illegal "freak-off" gatherings throughout the years.
In a new Tubi Special titled, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, aspiring singer-songwriter Tanea Wallace came clean about her alleged experiences attending one of Combs' infamous parties roughly six years ago.
"I was at one of, I believe to be, one of P. Diddy’s 'freak offs.' 2018 I went to this 'freak off,'" she explained in the investigative docuseries. "I look to the right of me, and in the corner, I’m looking like, 'Are those midgets?' Because people were over them … it’s people trying to hide what they’re doing. They’re all huddled up."
“So I’m like, ‘What is that?’ But no, they weren’t [midgets]. They were little people … I don’t want to say too much. They were little people. So, use your common sense," Wallace confessed, appearing to imply her discovery of children or young teens at the function.
The partygoer claimed the "little people" were "dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies" and had on "red lipstick, looking, like, real sexy" and "revealing."
TMZ founder Harvey Levin then pressed Wallace about what the "little people" were doing, to which she responded: "Getting covered up. Trying to cover up what they were doing … being admired, being hid."
"But it’s like, what are they doing here because this is a grown party?" Wallace questioned, once again hinting the individuals she had been referencing were underage.
Levin asked if the "little people" she kept mentioning were minors, but she told him to read between the lines so she would not "get in trouble."
"I don’t wanna say that I witnessed any of that crazy stuff, but we all have common sense. Little people that’s not supposed to be there. It’s a shame," she declared.
Wallace was one of many people to speak out about Combs' alleged "freak offs" after information about the illegal gatherings were unveiled in a 14-page indictment released in September, when the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
The indictment accused Combs of using "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended s-- acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'freak offs.'"
"Freak offs were elaborate and produced s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed, m---------- during, and often electronically recorded," the legal document explained, noting the "freak offs" took place "regularly" and would "sometimes last multiple days."
The indictment also alleged the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper "distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes, unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in s-- acts with commercial s-- workers."
"After freak offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use," the court filing added.