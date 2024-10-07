'Not a Monster!': Sean Diddy Combs' Mom Defends Music Mogul Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

These comments come amidst a storm of allegations against the star, including a high-profile lawsuit filed last year by Sean's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, s-- trafficking, and repeated physical abuse. As OK! previously reported, CCTV footage showed Sean physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway, casting a shadow over his defense.

Janice brought up the horrifying video, stating: “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have. My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”