'Not a Monster!': Sean Diddy Combs' Mom Defends Music Mogul Amid Sexual Abuse Claims
In the wake of mounting sexual abuse allegations against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, his mother, Janice Smalls Combs, has spoken out in defense of her son.
“My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated,” she stated of Sean, 54, who was arrested on September 16 in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty on September 17 to federal charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court,” Janice continued.
These comments come amidst a storm of allegations against the star, including a high-profile lawsuit filed last year by Sean's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape, s-- trafficking, and repeated physical abuse. As OK! previously reported, CCTV footage showed Sean physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway, casting a shadow over his defense.
Janice brought up the horrifying video, stating: “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have. My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”
“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed,” she continued. “This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt."
She stressed that not being fully truthful about one issue does not imply that her son is "guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him."
“These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son," she added.
She also warned how false allegations can hinder "real victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve," while accusing the federal government of using lies to "prosecute" her son.
“It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side,” she concluded, referencing her son’s more than three decades of career in the music industry.
Janice shared the statement with Page Six.