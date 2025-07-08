Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued for Sexual Battery: Man Claims Rapper Touched Himself in Front of Him While Using Notorious B.I.G.'s T-Shirt

As OK! reported, Diddy is also facing dozens of other sexual assault lawsuits by both men and women.

The "I'm Coming Home" vocalist, 55, is still behind bars and will remain there until his October 3 sentencing after he was denied bail following a split verdict that found him guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on racketeering and s-- trafficking.

While his team offered a $1 million bond for Combs to stay in his Miami, Fla., house until the fall, the judge pointed out that there was an alleged act of violence toward a woman in June 2024, when he was already under investigation.

"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Arun Subramanian said of the decision.