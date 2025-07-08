Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued for Sexual Battery: Man Claims Rapper Touched Himself in Front of Him While Using Notorious B.I.G.'s T-Shirt
Sean "Diddy" Combs escaped the more serious charges in his racketeering and trafficking case, but he's just been hit with yet another lawsuit.
A man who went by John Doe is suing the rapper for sexual battery, emotional distress and more for situations that occurred over several years.
Inside the New Lawsuit
According to the report, Doe said he was in the studio with Combs in 2020 for a listening session revolving around a project that featured the late Notorious B.I.G.
Doe said the father-of-seven pressured everyone there to take ketamine, and after they did, they went into a storage facility that housed the late rapper's clothes.
Doe alleged he wound up in a room alone with Combs, who grabbed one of Biggie Smalls' shirts, pulled out his phone and began touching himself while watching p---. Doe claimed Diddy demanded he "finish" him off, but Combs wound up doing so into the shirt.
Doe stated Combs then threw the soiled tee at him, laughed and said, "R.I.P. Biggie."
Doe is also suing the Bad Boy Records founder for an incident in 2005, in which he claimed Diddy shoved his genitalia in front of him and told him to "suck it."
As OK! reported, Diddy is also facing dozens of other sexual assault lawsuits by both men and women.
The "I'm Coming Home" vocalist, 55, is still behind bars and will remain there until his October 3 sentencing after he was denied bail following a split verdict that found him guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on racketeering and s-- trafficking.
While his team offered a $1 million bond for Combs to stay in his Miami, Fla., house until the fall, the judge pointed out that there was an alleged act of violence toward a woman in June 2024, when he was already under investigation.
"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Arun Subramanian said of the decision.
How Long Will Diddy Go to Jail For?
Though each of the charges Combs was found guilty of comes with a maximum 10-year jail sentence, it's believed he'll only serve a small fraction of that.
At first, prosecutors were seeking a 20-year sentence, but they've since lowered that to 51 to 63 months. Combs' attorneys think he'll receive about two years.
The disgraced star has been in prison since his September 2024 arrest.
Combs is said to be satisfied with the outcome, as when a reporter asked how the rapper was feeling post-verdict, his son Christian "King" Combs replied, "Great," while his three eldest daughters — twins Jessie and D'Lilia, as well as their sister Chance — said, "Good, happy."