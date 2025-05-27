Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Ex-Assistant Claims He Kidnapped Her and Threatened to Dump Her Body 'in the East River'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant Capricorn Clark has been called to testify at the rapper's s-- trafficking trial.
Clark was on the stand on Tuesday, May 27, where she recounted her relationship with the disgraced music mogul and the alleged poor way he treated her.
Capricorn Clark Previously Worked for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Enemy Suge Knight
Before taking on a job with the dad-of-seven, Clark previously worked for Suge Knight, whose record label signed Tupac Shakur — a rapper who was involved in a dangerous feud with Combs and Notorious B.I.G. The infamous rift led to the deaths of Shakur and the latter.
According to a news outlet, Clark explained of the situation, "[Combs] told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and that if anything happened, he would have to kill me." She felt Combs was being "very serious" with his words.
"I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge," she added.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatened Capricorn Clark
Clarke went on to share the harsh ways Diddy treated her, alleging she was once "kidnapped" by another one of his staffers and forced to take a lie detector test after some of his jewelry went missing.
"He said if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River," she spilled.
The tests came back "inconclusive," and she was able to remain on Combs' team, working with him from 2004 to 2012.
Cassie Ventura Testifies Against Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs
As OK! reported, countless other individuals, both famous and not, have testified in court, where Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Some of the most shocking allegations about the "I Need a Girl" vocalist came from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse by the star throughout their relationship, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
In her testimony, Ventura revealed Combs would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head." Photos of her various injuries were shown in court, with the mom-of-two seen sporting bruises, cuts and a swollen eye.
She also detailed how she became involved in his "freak offs," explaining how he expressed his affinity for watching her have sexual relationships with male escorts.
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," she recalled of how she felt when he told her what he wanted her to do.
Though she wasn't interested, she gave into Combs because she was a "total people-pleaser" and he was controlling.
Ventura eventually started taking opioids to feel "numb" during the freaks off, leading to an addiction.
Even after getting out of the abusive relationship, Ventura continued to suffer mentally, revealing in court that she once contemplated suicide because she "couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore."
While the "Me & U" singer wanted to "walk out the door into traffic," her husband, Alex Fine, stopped her.
Fine and Ventura married in 2019, and she's currently pregnant with their third child.