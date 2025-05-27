Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Ex-Assistant Claims He Kidnapped Her and Threatened to Dump Her Body 'in the East River'

Before taking on a job with the dad-of-seven, Clark previously worked for Suge Knight, whose record label signed Tupac Shakur — a rapper who was involved in a dangerous feud with Combs and Notorious B.I.G. The infamous rift led to the deaths of Shakur and the latter.

According to a news outlet, Clark explained of the situation, "[Combs] told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and that if anything happened, he would have to kill me." She felt Combs was being "very serious" with his words.

"I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge," she added.