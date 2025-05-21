Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Painful New Cassie Ventura Abuse Photos Exposed in Court

Photo evidence of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's abuse have been exposed in court amid her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking and racketeering trial.

As the second week of Combs' trial moved forward on Wednesday, May 21, new photos of Ventura were released by prosecutors in an effort to prove the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged decade-long abuse.

This article contains graphic images related to domestic violence that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.