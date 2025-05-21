or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Painful New Cassie Ventura Abuse Photos Exposed in Court

Cassie Ventura claimed she was violently abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs throughout their decade-long relationship.

May 21 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Photo evidence of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's abuse have been exposed in court amid her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking and racketeering trial.

As the second week of Combs' trial moved forward on Wednesday, May 21, new photos of Ventura were released by prosecutors in an effort to prove the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged decade-long abuse.

This article contains graphic images related to domestic violence that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

New Cassie Ventura Abuse Photo Shown in Court

Cassie Ventura is a key witness for prosecutors in their case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In one photo, Ventura looked sad as she lifted her clothes to showcase a large black and blue mark on her thigh.

The "Long Way 2 Go" singer testified for a grueling four days about Combs allegedly beating her a countless amount of times. She additionally accused the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper of rape, sexual abuse and s-- trafficking in a November 2023 lawsuit.

Disturbing Bruises Scattered Across Cassie Ventura's Body

Cassie Ventura sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs in November 2023.

A second image revealed Ventura showing her back as she lifted her shirt to unveil a nasty purple bruise where her lower back meets her butt. There was also some smaller bruising spotted near her shoulder.

While on the stand, the "Me & U" hitmaker opened up about how she would use makeup to cover up bruises on her face. She also purposely wore long dresses to hide injuries on her legs.

Cassie Ventura's Large Eyebrow Gash Leaves Unsettling Sight

Sean Diddy Combs

The singer's deep wound on her eyebrow occurred while at a hotel with Sean 'Diddy' Combs for a music festival.

On Monday, May 19, a separate batch of abuse photos were released in court of Ventura with a disturbing gash on her eyebrow. The red wound was surrounded by a swollen eyelid and yellow, discolored skin.

In this case, Ventura said she styled her hair in a way that covered the cut when out in public after the ordeal — which supposedly occurred while at a music festival in Canada with Combs.

Cassie Ventura said she cut her eyebrow after Sean 'Diddy' Combs threw her on a bed frame.

An additional photo of the injury showed it starting to heal, as her skin began turning a shade of pink and the gash seemed to close. Her eye, however, still appeared extremely swollen.

Ventura claimed under oath that she suffered a blow to her eyebrow after Combs threw her down on a bed frame inside of the hotel, causing her to get cut on the corner. She allegedly texted a picture of the wound to the "I Need a Girl" vocalist so he didn't forget what he did.

Prosecutors Use Cassie Ventura Abuse Photos to Build Case

Cassie Ventura often wore sunglasses to cover up black eyes.

In other pictures, Ventura had a busted lip and wore sunglasses to cover her eyes to hide signs of swelling or bruising.

While testifying, the brunette beauty admitted she sported a pair of shades in the set of selfies to shield a black eye she had allegedly received from Combs.

