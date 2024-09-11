or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Danity Kane Singer Dawn Richard for Sexual Abuse and 'Inhumane Treatment'

Composite photo of Sean Diddy Combs and Dawn Richard.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a new lawsuit from Dawn Richard.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another allegation of sexual abuse.

Dawn Richard, a former artist under Combs' Bad Boy Records label, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, September 10, accusing Combs of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claimed she witnessed him physically abuse his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura on multiple occasions.

sean diddy combs sued danity kane singer dawn richard sexual abuse
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing multiple lawsuits from multiple women.

Richard, known for her time with the group Danity Kane and her participation in Combs' show Making the Band, alleges Combs sexually assaulted her several times between 2009 and 2011 by touching her near her b------ and butt while she was undressed in a changing room.

“Mr. Combs frequently smacked Ms. Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘a--,'” the lawsuit reads.

Richard also claims Combs forced her to rehearse for 48 hours without sleep, causing her to lose a substantial amount of weight, become dehydrated and develop rashes on her body.

sean diddy combs sued danity kane singer dawn richard sexual abuse
Source: MEGA

The rapper allegedly threw a pan of hot eggs at Cassie.

According to the lawsuit, when Richard and her Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper tried to support Ventura and urge her to leave Combs, he allegedly threatened them, saying, "Y’all b------ don’t get in my relationship,” “Just make money and shut the f--- up” and “You b------ want to die today?”

Richard even stated that she saw Kim Porter, Combs' ex, leave a studio in tears with bruises on her face.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
sean diddy combs sued danity kane singer dawn richard sexual abuse
Source: MEGA

Richard claimed she saw Kim Porter, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex, leave a studio in tears with bruises on her face.

According to Page Six, the lawsuit also detailed a distressing event in Combs' Los Angeles home where Richard claimed she saw Combs, allegedly under the influence of drugs, violently mistreat Ventura, throwing her against a wall and dragging her up a flight of stairs.

Another incident described in the suit involved Combs throwing a pan of hot eggs at Ventura as he displayed aggressive behavior.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: ok!
sean diddy combs sued danity kane singer dawn richard sexual abuse
Source: MEGA

The singer has denied the allegations against him.

Several lawsuits were filed against Combs after Ventura came forward with allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

Combs and Ventura quickly settled the suit out of court in less than 24 hours for an undisclosed amount, but resurfaced surveillance footage from 2016 showed Combs beating and abusing Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Soon after the footage was released, Combs took to Instagram to share a video apology but ultimately deleted it when he scrubbed his social media page.

