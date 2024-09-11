Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Danity Kane Singer Dawn Richard for Sexual Abuse and 'Inhumane Treatment'

Dawn Richard , a former artist under Combs' Bad Boy Records label, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, September 10, accusing Combs of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claimed she witnessed him physically abuse his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura on multiple occasions.

Richard, known for her time with the group Danity Kane and her participation in Combs' show Making the Band, alleges Combs sexually assaulted her several times between 2009 and 2011 by touching her near her b------ and butt while she was undressed in a changing room.

“Mr. Combs frequently smacked Ms. Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘a--,'” the lawsuit reads.

Richard also claims Combs forced her to rehearse for 48 hours without sleep, causing her to lose a substantial amount of weight, become dehydrated and develop rashes on her body.