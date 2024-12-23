Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twins Jessie and D'Lila Celebrate 18th Birthday With Siblings as Dad Remains in Prison on Trafficking Charges: Photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs has already missed out on spending several milestones with his family in the three months since he was arrested on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
On Saturday, December 21, the Bad Boy Records founder's twins Jessie and D'Lila celebrated their 18th birthday alongside all five of the girls' siblings.
The teenagers' bash followed an all-pink color theme, as Jessie and D’Lila sported matching long-sleeved mini dresses while posing in front of several balloons — two of which displayed the number 18.
"12/21 blessed to see another 💕," the twins captioned a picture of themselves shared to their joint Instagram account on Sunday, December 22.
A profile for Jessie and D’Lila's little sister, Love, managed by the 2-year-old's mom, Dana Tran, wrote: "Missed my bedtime to celebrate my sisters turning 18!!!! 🎉🎂 I love my family ."
The post featured a group shot of Combs' seven children — including his sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, as well as the music mogul's daughter Chance, whom he shares with businesswoman Sarah Chapman.
Diddy adopted Quincy when the Brotherly Love actor was three years old in 1994. His biological parents are Al B. Sure! and the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's late ex Kim Porter — whom he also shares Jessie, D’Lila and Christian with.
Justin was born to Diddy and his ex Misa Hylton in 1993.
In a second post uploaded to Love's page, a caption read: "Happy 18th Birthday Jessie & D'lila❤️ Baby Love is so lucky to have the most loving and fierce big sisters to guide her through life. We Love you, we are proud of you, and we will always be here for you! Thank you for being such a light in our lives!!! The world is yours be brave, be strong, and most importantly be Love!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️."
Christian also took to Instagram with a birthday tribute for his little sisters following their celebration on Saturday.
"HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins !! I can’t believe y'all [are] already 18! I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday!! I’m proud of you & LOVE YOU SOO MUCH !! 😍😍👸🏾🎉🎈," Christian captioned two photos of himself posing between the twins.
Meanwhile, Quincy shared an Instagram carousel of images featuring photos of him, the twins and their family throughout the years, alongside the caption: "Happy Happy Happy Birthday @the_combs_twins! Y'all ATE! TEEN! I love the young women y’all are becoming. Stay inspired. Stay kind. Stay beautiful inside & out! Life starts nowwww get readyyyyyy! I love you!!!!! 💜🎈💜🎈."
"Happy 18th Birthday to my forever babies Jessie & D’Lila! 🎈💜 I don’t even know what more to say other than I LOVE YOU TWO more than anything in this entire Quniverse! ✨ @the_combs_twins Let’s have the best day ever!!!!!" he added in a separate post shared over the weekend.