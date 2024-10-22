Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Share Their 'Support' for Disgraced Rapper After His Arrest: 'We Hold Onto the Truth, Knowing It Will Prevail'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' loved ones are standing by his side throughout his sexual abuse scandal.
On the morning of Tuesday, October 22, his kids jointly uploaded a family photo that depicted the disgraced rapper, his seven children and his mother alongside a message of support.
"The past month has devastated our family," the captioned read. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the message added. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The upload was shared by sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian "King" Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance, 18, and twins Jessie and D'Lila, 17.
Sean, 54, also has daughter Love, 22 months, with model Dana Tran. He shares Christian and his twins with late ex Kim Porter, who died in 2018, while the mother of Chance is Sarah Chapman.
The star welcomed Justin with Misa Hylton, while he formally adopted Porter and ex Al B. Sure!'s son Quincy years ago.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wishes 2-Year-Old Daughter Love 'Happy Birthday' From Behind Bars as He Awaits Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship Timeline: 9 Women He Dated and Was Linked to
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, when the "Coming Home" vocalist appeared in court earlier this month to find out his trial will start in May 2025, all of his kids but the youngest, as well as his mother, Janice Combs, came out to the courthouse to show their support.
Earlier this month, the matriarch spoke out to defend her son, who was charged with trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges, all of which he pled not guilty to.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side," she shared. "I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated."
"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," continued Janice. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."
The Bad Boy Records founder was accused of sexually abusing over 120 individuals, with many alleged victims claiming the acts took place at his parties. Court documents stated he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.