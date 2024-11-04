or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says He's 'So Proud' of His Kids for Being 'Strong' During Prison Phone Call on His 55th Birthday

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids celebrating his birthday.
Source: @princejdc/instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids celebrated his 55th birthday.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 55th birthday from behind prison walls — but he still shared a moment with his children over the phone.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, November 4, Diddy's youngest child, Love, 2, sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday to You" surrounded by her siblings and then blew out the candles.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs so proud kids being strong th birthday prison call
Source: @princejdc/instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars after his trafficking arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the song, Combs could be heard having a short conversation with the kids over speakerphone.

"I love ya'll. I love ya'll so much. I can't wait to see ya'll," he said. "And I just wanna say I'm proud of ya'll. Proud of ya'll. Especially the girls. I mean, all of ya'll, just for being strong."

"Thank ya'll for being strong and being by my side and supporting me. I love ya'll. I got the best family in the world," he continued. "It's my birthday. I'm happy ... Thank ya'll very much. I love ya'll."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs so proud kids being strong th birthday prison call
Source: @princejdc/instagram

Love Combs, 4, blew out the candles for her dad.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the disgraced music producer has been in jail since his September 16 arrest. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges the day after he was taken into custody and his lawyers requested he be granted in-home detention on $50 million bail. However, two judges denied the request, claiming that he was a danger to the public and a flight risk.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs so proud kids being strong th birthday prison call
Source: @princejdc/instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a father to seven children.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, October 22, the hip hop artist's kids released a joint statement supporting their father as he awaits his May 2025 trial.

"The past month has devastated our family," they captioned a group photo. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the statement continued. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs so proud kids being strong th birthday prison call
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16.

Following his arrest, Diddy has been slammed with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of horrific acts of sexual assault against men, women and minors. Among the accusations are the alleged rapes of a 10-year-old boy after an audition and a 13-year-old girl at a party.

His legal team has denied all of the allegations and dubbed them "publicity stunts" for money and attention.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.