Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says He's 'So Proud' of His Kids for Being 'Strong' During Prison Phone Call on His 55th Birthday
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 55th birthday from behind prison walls — but he still shared a moment with his children over the phone.
In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, November 4, Diddy's youngest child, Love, 2, sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday to You" surrounded by her siblings and then blew out the candles.
Following the song, Combs could be heard having a short conversation with the kids over speakerphone.
"I love ya'll. I love ya'll so much. I can't wait to see ya'll," he said. "And I just wanna say I'm proud of ya'll. Proud of ya'll. Especially the girls. I mean, all of ya'll, just for being strong."
"Thank ya'll for being strong and being by my side and supporting me. I love ya'll. I got the best family in the world," he continued. "It's my birthday. I'm happy ... Thank ya'll very much. I love ya'll."
As OK! previously reported, the disgraced music producer has been in jail since his September 16 arrest. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges the day after he was taken into custody and his lawyers requested he be granted in-home detention on $50 million bail. However, two judges denied the request, claiming that he was a danger to the public and a flight risk.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wishes 2-Year-Old Daughter Love 'Happy Birthday' From Behind Bars as He Awaits Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Disables Instagram Comments as He Returns to Social Media With Photos of Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Share Their 'Support' for Disgraced Rapper After His Arrest: 'We Hold Onto the Truth, Knowing It Will Prevail'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Tuesday, October 22, the hip hop artist's kids released a joint statement supporting their father as he awaits his May 2025 trial.
"The past month has devastated our family," they captioned a group photo. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the statement continued. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
Following his arrest, Diddy has been slammed with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of horrific acts of sexual assault against men, women and minors. Among the accusations are the alleged rapes of a 10-year-old boy after an audition and a 13-year-old girl at a party.
His legal team has denied all of the allegations and dubbed them "publicity stunts" for money and attention.