Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Carefully Curated' 55th Birthday Tribute His Kids Posted in Hopes to Sway Jury, Feds Claim
Is Sean “Diddy” Combs trying to sway the jury from behind bars?
According to new legal documents, the feds believe the music mogul manipulated his children to post a video of him calling them in celebration of his 55th birthday in an attempt to influence the potential jurors.
The Instagram video — which featured six out of seven of the Bad Boy Records founder’s children — had Combs’ "carefully curated direction,” the prosecution claimed.
The star allegedly monitored audience engagement from within the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — where he has sat since his arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September despite multiple attempts at bail. The feds noted that Combs specifically discussed the clip's "desired effect on potential jury members in this case" with his family members.
As OK! previously reported, on November 4, all of his kids shared the footage of them talking to their father on social media.
Combs’ youngest child, Love, 2, was the star of the video as she sang “Happy Birthday” to her dad and blew out the candles on the cake the brood got to honor the patriarch.
After the sweet rendition, Combs shared a brief message with his offspring from jail.
"I love ya'll. I love ya'll so much. I can't wait to see ya'll," he stated. "And I just wanna say I'm proud of ya'll. Proud of ya'll. Especially the girls. I mean, all of ya'll, just for being strong."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says He's 'So Proud' of His Kids for Being 'Strong' During Prison Phone Call on His 55th Birthday
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wishes 2-Year-Old Daughter Love 'Happy Birthday' From Behind Bars as He Awaits Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Share Their 'Support' for Disgraced Rapper After His Arrest: 'We Hold Onto the Truth, Knowing It Will Prevail'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Thank ya'll for being strong and being by my side and supporting me. I love ya'll. I got the best family in the world. It's my birthday. I'm happy ... Thank ya'll very much. I love ya'll," he added.
The call came after Combs pleaded not guilty to his charges and has since repeatedly attempted to be granted in-home detention on $50 million bail, though two judges have rejected his request. Combs’ trial date was also set for May 2025.
About a month after Combs’ arrest in New York, his children released a statement in support of their dad.
"The past month has devastated our family," they wrote on social media. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," they penned. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
TMZ reported on the feds' claims about the birthday tribute.