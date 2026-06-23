EXCLUSIVE Hot Ones' Sean Evans Teased 'Chemistry' With Keke Palmer Months Before Actress Addressed Romance Rumors: 'We Immediately Clicked' Source: MEGA Sean Evans hinted at a relationship with Keke Palmer long before she ever commented. Olivia Callanan June 23 2026, Updated 4:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Speculation surrounding a potential romance between Hot Ones host Sean Evans and actress Keke Palmer has been swirling among fans and entertainment insiders for months. Comments from Evans suggest he may have been hinting at their connection long before Palmer herself decided to address the dating rumors publicly.

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Sean Evans Opens Up in Exclusive Interview

Source: First We Feast/youtube In an exclusive interview, Sean Evans said he and Keke Palmer 'immediately clicked.'

In an exclusive September 2025 interview with OK!, Evans got candid about his connection with Palmer ahead of her surprise guest appearance to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hot Ones. "I think what's great about us is that we immediately clicked and had a chemistry," Evans told OK!. "We've crossed paths a couple times and become friends through this whole thing." The Hot Ones host made clear that what started as a single interview has since evolved into something more meaningful. "So I think that's really how it's changed is just this sort of shared admiration for each other and shared admiration for what we've accomplished since we first met," he explained.

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A Connection That 'Bloomed'

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Source: MEGA Sean Evans said their connection began on his show 'Hot Ones.'

Evans went on to describe how his relationship with Palmer has grown well beyond their original on-camera interview. "So I feel like Hot Ones and Keke Palmer, that's been a unique sort of connection," he said. "It's where it started originally, and then it's kind of bloomed from there." Despite their busy schedules, Evans made it clear that he values keeping in touch with Palmer and following her continued success. "So it's always nice to check back in with her, and I'm sure that she'll just continue to crush," he said. Evans closed out his comments on Palmer with nothing but praise for the actress. "She's awesome," he said. "I can't say enough good things."

Keeping the Door Open

Source: MEGA Keke Palmer neither denied nor confirmed the rumors.