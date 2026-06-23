Hot Ones' Sean Evans Teased 'Chemistry' With Keke Palmer Months Before Actress Addressed Romance Rumors: 'We Immediately Clicked'
June 23 2026, Updated 4:37 p.m. ET
Speculation surrounding a potential romance between Hot Ones host Sean Evans and actress Keke Palmer has been swirling among fans and entertainment insiders for months.
Comments from Evans suggest he may have been hinting at their connection long before Palmer herself decided to address the dating rumors publicly.
Sean Evans Opens Up in Exclusive Interview
In an exclusive September 2025 interview with OK!, Evans got candid about his connection with Palmer ahead of her surprise guest appearance to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hot Ones.
"I think what's great about us is that we immediately clicked and had a chemistry," Evans told OK!. "We've crossed paths a couple times and become friends through this whole thing."
The Hot Ones host made clear that what started as a single interview has since evolved into something more meaningful. "So I think that's really how it's changed is just this sort of shared admiration for each other and shared admiration for what we've accomplished since we first met," he explained.
A Connection That 'Bloomed'
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Evans went on to describe how his relationship with Palmer has grown well beyond their original on-camera interview. "So I feel like Hot Ones and Keke Palmer, that's been a unique sort of connection," he said. "It's where it started originally, and then it's kind of bloomed from there."
Despite their busy schedules, Evans made it clear that he values keeping in touch with Palmer and following her continued success. "So it's always nice to check back in with her, and I'm sure that she'll just continue to crush," he said.
Evans closed out his comments on Palmer with nothing but praise for the actress. "She's awesome," he said. "I can't say enough good things."
Keeping the Door Open
Now, finally, Palmer is no longer staying quiet on the topic of Evans.
The question came up directly when host Jay Shetty pressed the 32-year-old actress on stage, wanting to know if things were getting "serious" between her and the 40-year-old Hot Ones star. The moment unfolded during Spotify's "Conversations That Channel Culture" panel at this year's Cannes Lions festival in France, on Tuesday, June 23.
Palmer didn't shy away from the question, lighting up at the mention of Evans's name. "Oh, we're talking about this? First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That's my guy," she said, per Page Six. "We're hanging out," she added.
Rather than confirming or denying anything more serious, Palmer kept things light and noncommittal, hinting that anything is possible down the line. She noted that you "never know what could arise" between her and Evans, while making clear that for the time being, they're "just tak[ing] it day by day."
She capped off her answer with a cheeky callback to Evans's signature show, joking, "One wing at a time, so to speak."