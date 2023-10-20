'It Missed the Mark on a Lot of Fronts': Sean Hannity Criticizes President Joe Biden's Speech Pleading for Aid to Israel and Ukraine

Sean Hannity was not a fan of President Joe Biden's recent Oval Office speech in which he pleaded for people to send aid to Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing wars.

On Thursday, October 19, the president addressed the country about the conflict, saying, “American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe.”

“American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with,” he continued. “To put all that risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it.”