'It Missed the Mark on a Lot of Fronts': Sean Hannity Criticizes President Joe Biden's Speech Pleading for Aid to Israel and Ukraine

sean hannity joebiden pp
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Sean Hannity was not a fan of President Joe Biden's recent Oval Office speech in which he pleaded for people to send aid to Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing wars.

On Thursday, October 19, the president addressed the country about the conflict, saying, “American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe.”

“American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with,” he continued. “To put all that risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it.”

seanhannity
Sean Hannity was not a fan of Joe Biden's speech.

Though Fox News host Brit Hume praised Biden for giving one of his "best" speeches, Hannity said it was “clichéd, disjointed, and back and forth.”

“I felt a little bad – like you did – piling on our friend Brit Hume tonight, who we all respect and admire,” the TV star said to his guest Dana Perino. “Where is the discussion of the brutality?”

“I thought it missed the mark on a lot of fronts,” Hannity continued. “I did not have any expectations of Joe Biden tonight.”

joe biden mega
Joe Biden addressed the nation on October 19.

Perino agreed with Hannity, saying the speech was "not good enough" and didn't "hit any benchmarks."

“I was prepared all day, Sean, to love the speech and to applaud it,” Perino added. “I wanted to say, ‘Wow. Amazing. America in the lead, taking the action that it needs to.’ And I just did not feel that way. Martha MacCallum made a point that apparently, they had written this Ukraine speech for a while. And it’s like, they topped it with the atrocities of October 7, which is not good enough. I just didn’t think the speech hit any of those benchmarks tonight.

seanhannity
Dana Perino also criticized Joe Biden's speech.

As OK! previously reported, Biden was criticized for apparently reading the teleprompter.

Biden said "make it clear" while speaking, likely reading an instruction from the screen.

joe biden
Joe Biden was accused of reading from a teleprompter.

“We’ll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia,” he said.

