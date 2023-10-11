'I Did a Little Research on You': Fox News' Sean Hannity Gets Into Heated Argument With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over His Past Controversial Statements

During Tuesday's edition of Hannity, the host welcomed Kennedy to the show and immediately delved into a list of the candidate's liberal views.

Hannity told the presidential hopeful, "I did a little research on you" and began citing Kennedy's support for curbing logging, oil drilling, and fracking, as well as his desire to ban fossil fuel extraction.

Other points mentioned were Kennedy's characterization of the NRA as a "terror group," his endorsements of Democrats such as Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders — in addition to how he was all for affirmative action.

Kennedy appeared somewhat surprised by the rundown and responded by saying, "You have a litany of talking points from statements I've made over 40 years. Some of them are stale. Some of them I never said. But, you know, what is your question? Why is the Democratic Party — why I'm not running for the Democratic Party?"