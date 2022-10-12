Sean Kanan Makes His Return To 'Cobra Kai' Series As Mike Barnes After Suffering Near-Fatal Injury On 'The Karate Kid III'

However, Kanan didn't want someone else to take his place. "I had them discharge me against medical advice," he shared, adding that they kept him in the action flick because they already shot the footage with him in it.

When they wanted to use a stuntman, Kanan thought that was an awful idea. "I wound up being able to do all my own stunts [with] the exception of, I think, one driving stunt I didn't do," he said. "When people ask me, 'Is Karate Kid III a special movie to me?' I think a lot of people think it is because it inserted me into this worldwide phenomenon. It's not because of that, it's because at 22/23 years old I remember I was faced with my own mortality. They didn't know if I could live."

"I had to fight," he declared. '"As I was going into surgery, I could feel myself getting cold and getting tired and slipping away. I knew I could just … I could just go to sleep."