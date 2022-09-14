Lucky In Love! Gwen Stefani Can't Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton During Couple's Performance

In one of the photos Stefani shared to Instagram of their memorable night, the blonde babe is seen smiling ear-to-ear while watching her man perform as he sang and played the guitar, keeping his eyes on his wife throughout.

A DEVOTED STEPDAD! EVERYTHING BLAKE SHELTON HAS SAID ABOUT PARENTING GWEN STEFANI'S 3 SONS

Stefani also shared snaps of her stylish glittery pink dress along with a selfie of the couple likely during rehearsal. "a perfect night at the @opry," she captioned her carousal of photos. "i'm so honored to have performed on such a legendary stage plus @blakeshelton is the perfect duet partner."

"thx for having us nashville," she gushed.