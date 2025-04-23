Sebastian Stan Says 'Narcissist' Donald Trump Definitely Watched 'The Apprentice' Despite the President Calling the Biopic 'Fake'
Sebastian Stan, star of the 2024 biopic The Apprentice, believes Donald Trump absolutely saw the biopic about the rise of the now-president's fame.
Stan, who played Trump in the Ali Abbasi-directed film, told a news outlet he would even bet on the likelihood of the president having watched the flick more than once.
“I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f------ times, of course, because he’s a narcissist,” he said before he doubled down. “And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it.”
The Apprentice chronicled Trump’s business ordeals between the ‘70s and ‘80s and captured the relationship between the now-president and lawyer Roy Cohn. The film also detailed Trump’s alleged abuse against his ex-wife Ivana Trump, whom he was married to from 1977 to 1990.
In discussing his role with Vanity Fair, the actor described how he attempted to imitate the president. “He loses his humanity. I guess that’s essentially what happens. As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”
Days after the biopic was released in October 2024, in which Sebastian was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 97th Academy Awards, Donald slammed the film, its premise and how it depicted his relationship with his first wife.
- Donald Trump Throws Tantrum in the Middle of the Night Over 'Classless' and 'Fake' 'Apprentice' Movie: 'Politically Disgusting Hatchet Job'
- Sebastian Stan Forced to Cut Interview Due to Role in 'The Apprentice,' Says Actors Were 'Too Afraid to Talk' About the Movie
- Sebastian Stan Claims 'Man in Orange' Donald Trump Was 'Definitely the Hardest' Role He's Played
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” the president wrote in a Truth Social post.
“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!” Donald concluded.
Though Sebastian faced harsh criticism from the 47th president, when Vanity Fair asked him in their April issue what Trump would have liked about the film, he responded, “How he looked.”