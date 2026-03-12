or
'The Secret Wives of Mormon Lives' Star Jessi Draper Reveals She Could 'Lose Millions' Amid Jordan Ngatikaura Divorce Drama

split photo of Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura.
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

Jessi Draper opened up about the crumbling state of her marriage to husband Jordan Ngatikaura on the new season of 'SLOMW.'

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Updated 3:58 p.m. ET

Jessi Draper just dropped a bombshell that could cost her a fortune.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 33, opened up about the crumbling state of her marriage to husband Jordan Ngatikaura, 31, and the devastating legal loophole that puts her empire at risk.

During a heart-wrenching conversation with her father, who also serves as her business partner, the hairstyling mogul realized that her prenuptial agreement was never actually finalized. Because the document lacks witness signatures, the prenup is effectively "in limbo" and could be voided entirely.

image of The pair's marital problems have been spotlighted on the show.
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

The pair's marital problems have been spotlighted on the show.

The star revealed if the document is tossed, Ngatikaura could be entitled to half of everything Draper has built over the last five years.

“Jordan is a hard person to marry, but he might be a harder person to divorce,” Draper admitted during the emotional scene.

A Fortune on the Line

secret lives mormon wives jessi draper divorce affair prenup
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

Draper is the founder of the lucrative Utah salon JZ Styles.

Draper, who is the founder of the lucrative Utah salon JZ Styles, has received a slew of endorsements after the show took off.

While she hasn’t disclosed her net worth, Draper revealed to her castmates that a divorce without a valid prenup could “cost her millions.

The Fallout From the Affair

image of The businesswoman had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette.
Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram

The businesswoman had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette.

This legal nightmare follows a rocky road for the couple. Last season, the influencer’s private struggles were thrust into the spotlight when she confessed to an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.

Draper maintained that the encounter only involved two kisses and Brunette falling asleep in her hotel room, but the damage to her marriage was undeniable.

“I was struggling in my marriage,” Draper explained of the slip-up. “But I want it to be the truth.”

Now, with her truth out in the open and her business empire on the line, the MomTok star is facing her most "wild" season yet.

