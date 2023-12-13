Selena Gomez All Smiles While Cuddling New Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Defending Relationship: Photo
Selena Gomez is one happy gal! In a new photo, posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12, the pop star showed off her new relationship with Benny Blanco, as she's seen smiling while hugging her man.
As OK! previously reported, the Disney Channel alum, 31, confirmed she's dating the producer as she sported a "B" ring on her finger.
In mid-December, the Only Murders in the Building lead went on a social media rampage, commenting on a slew of photos via Instagram. After one person made a remark about her being "mad" at her fans for their reaction to her new man, she replied, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”
The "Single Soon" songstress also gushed about Blanco, who collaborated on Gomez's song "I Can't Get Enough."
"This is my happiest," she declared. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in another comment.
Over the summer, Gomez spoke about her relationship status — but failed to mention Blanco.
"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she said. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."
Now, it seems like Gomez is all in on the record producer.
"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.