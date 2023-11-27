Selena Gomez Stuns With Daring New Look as Insider Reveals She's 'Casually Dating'

"Selena is in a really good place," a separate source said of Gomez — who has been open about her mental health struggles and her battle with lupus — earlier this year. "She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years."

"Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’" the insider added. "She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through."

As the "Same Old Love" singer continues to open up to the world, her legions of admirers have been there with her every step of the way. "Selena didn’t set out to be a role model," the source continued. "She’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way."