Selena Gomez Stuns With Daring New Look as Insider Reveals She's 'Casually Dating'
Selena Gomez is changing up her look!
The pop star, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 26, to share sultry photos of her new dirty blonde hairstyle, paired with a smoky eye and nude lip.
In the pictures, Gomez starred into the camera with her new 'do while rocking a black tweed blazer with white lining that showed off her ample assets.
The change-up for the former Disney Channel star's dark locks comes as insiders say Gomez has been having fun dating around but has not felt the need to settle down anytime soon. "Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source explained.
"She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy," the insider added.
Earlier this year, Gomez was spotted out with the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. The Only Murders in the Building star was also allegedly seen getting cozy with Zayn Malik at a NYC restaurant only two months later. However, the nature of their relationship is unknown.
"Selena is in a really good place," a separate source said of Gomez — who has been open about her mental health struggles and her battle with lupus — earlier this year. "She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years."
"Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’" the insider added. "She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through."
As the "Same Old Love" singer continues to open up to the world, her legions of admirers have been there with her every step of the way. "Selena didn’t set out to be a role model," the source continued. "She’s incredibly humbled that fans see her that way."
Gomez has most notably been transparent about how the end of her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018 profoundly affected her and the way she saw herself.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she explained in an interview about getting off of social media to protect herself. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
Entertainment Tonight spoke to sources close to Gomez.