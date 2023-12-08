Selena Gomez Flaunts 'B' Ring After Fiercely Defending New Relationship With Benny Blanco: Photo
Selena Gomez made it clear she's off the market!
After she seemingly confirmed she's in a relationship with Benny Blanco, the singer, 31, shared a photo of herself wearing a "B" ring on her finger.
As OK! previously reported, the "Single Soon" songstress hinted she has a new man when she uploaded a snap of herself leaning against a mystery man's chest on Thursday, December 7.
The brunette beauty then went on a social media rampage after fans went after her new relationship. "This is my happiest," the Disney Channel alum wrote on social media. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in another comment.
According to an insider, the duo, who have previously worked together on music, are in a good spot.
"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Prior to Gomez's big reveal, an insider shared the star was content with being on her own.
"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source said. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."
This year, Gomez has been linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, in addition to Zayn Malik.
In August, she stated she was not in a relationship — and happy about it.
"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," the Only Murders in the Building lead said. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."