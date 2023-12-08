OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez Flaunts 'B' Ring After Fiercely Defending New Relationship With Benny Blanco: Photo

selena gomez ring benny blanco
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Selena Gomez made it clear she's off the market!

After she seemingly confirmed she's in a relationship with Benny Blanco, the singer, 31, shared a photo of herself wearing a "B" ring on her finger.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez ring benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The singer showed off her new jewelry on her Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, the "Single Soon" songstress hinted she has a new man when she uploaded a snap of herself leaning against a mystery man's chest on Thursday, December 7.

The brunette beauty then went on a social media rampage after fans went after her new relationship. "This is my happiest," the Disney Channel alum wrote on social media. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in another comment.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez ring benny blanco
Source: mega

Selena Gomez defended her new relationship from trolls.

According to an insider, the duo, who have previously worked together on music, are in a good spot.

"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez ring benny blanco
Source: mega

Selena Gomez said she was single in August.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Prior to Gomez's big reveal, an insider shared the star was content with being on her own.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source said. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez ring benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The Disney Channel alum cuddled up to a mystery man via her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

This year, Gomez has been linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, in addition to Zayn Malik.

In August, she stated she was not in a relationship — and happy about it.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," the Only Murders in the Building lead said. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.