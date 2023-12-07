Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to Mystery Man as Singer Confirms She's in a New Relationship: Photo
Selena Gomez appears to be off the market!
The pop star, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, 7, to share a photo of herself snuggled up to a mystery man after she seemingly confirmed she's no longer a single lady!
In the snap, Gomez laid her head on the anonymous male's shoulder as she pursed her lips and stared into the camera.
Although the person's face was not seen in the picture, rumors have swirled for weeks about the "Rare" singer possibly dating music producer Benny Blanco.
Gomez even hinted at a possible romance between the two while commenting under an Instagram post about the potential new couple. "Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco," the headline read.
"Facts," the Wizards of Waverly Place actress commented below the post, seemingly signing off on the speculation.
Gomez continued to fuel rumors while commenting back to other social media users. "HE IS SO UNHANDSOME," one person wrote.
"I feel bad for you," the Only Murders in the Building star clapped back at the rude remark about her alleged boyfriend.
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet," she wrote to another fan, adding, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."
Prior to Gomez's potentially finding love with her new man, the former Disney Channel star was enjoying her solo time. "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship," an insider explained at the time.
"She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy," the source added.
"Selena is in a really good place," a second insider revealed about Gomez — who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. "She’s happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years."
“Selena’s attitude is, ‘I want to be happy,’" the source continued. "She’s not ashamed of who she is and she’s not afraid to talk about what she’s been through.
The chart-topper has been honest about how she took care of herself in the aftermath of her tumultuous split from the "Baby" musician.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," she revealed in a recent interview of taking time away from social media.