Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to Mystery Man as Singer Confirms She's in a New Relationship: Photo

In the snap, Gomez laid her head on the anonymous male's shoulder as she pursed her lips and stared into the camera.

Although the person's face was not seen in the picture, rumors have swirled for weeks about the "Rare" singer possibly dating music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez even hinted at a possible romance between the two while commenting under an Instagram post about the potential new couple. "Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco," the headline read.

"Facts," the Wizards of Waverly Place actress commented below the post, seemingly signing off on the speculation.