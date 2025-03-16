or
Selena Gomez 'Can’t Wait' to Marry Benny Blanco as Singer Envisions Having a 'Fabulous Backyard Wedding'

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: mega

Selena Gomez and fiancée Benny Blanco are in the early days of wedding planning.

March 16 2025

While the $35 million mansion Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may be where they start a family, an insider claimed there's a good chance the Beverly Hills property will also be the location of their nuptials!

"Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home," a source told a news outlet. "They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!"

Source: mega

An insider claimed Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may have their wedding in their newly purchased Beverly Hills mansion.

Though the singer, 32, can’t wait to marry her beau, 37, she's having "a hard time trying to finalize who’s invited" since she "has so many friends and loved ones."

The source said the ceremony will be a "blend of her Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish traditions," adding, "they’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings."

Source: mega

The couple plan to write their own vows, the source spilled.

The two will have plenty of opinions on the food, as they share a love for cooking.

"She she still has to decide what she’ll walk down the aisle in," the insider added. "They also need to set the date, pick flowers and figure out a color scheme. Selena’s pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration!"

As OK! reported, Blanco popped the question in 2024 after more than a year of dating — though the two knew each other for years before things turned romantic.

"We first had music come out in 2013 or something," Blanco shared with Interview Magazine. "Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet."

Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The actress announced their engagement in December 2024.

When the stars reconnected to work on new tunes together, Gomez immediately felt butterflies.

"It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me," she said. "I liked him before he liked me."

Blanco admitted he "had no idea" she had romantic feelings for him at first.

Source: mega

Blanco said he knew the actress would be his wife one day after their second date.

"The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, 'Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless," he confessed. "From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different."

"The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife,'" he spilled. "I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.'"

Life & Style reported on Gomez wanting a backyard wedding with Blanco.

