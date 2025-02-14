or
Benny Blanco Told His Mom He Wanted to Marry Selena Gomez After Their Second Date: 'This Is My Wife'

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: mega

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco did their first joint interview around two months after announcing their engagement

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Though Selena Gomez and fiancée Benny Blanco fell in love quickly once they started dating in 2023, when the pair first met around a decade prior, things were strictly platonic.

In a new joint interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed she was 16 or 17 when they crossed paths.

benny blanco told mom wanted marry selena gomez after second date
Source: mega

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco first met as teenagers but had a platonic friendship.

"And we first had music come out in 2013 or something," Blanco shared with Interview Magazine. "Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet."

The music producer, 36, confirmed they were just "pals" at the time, but when they started working together years later, things changed.

benny blanco told mom wanted marry selena gomez after second date
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The pair announced they were engaged in December 2024 via Instagram.

"It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me," the "Good for You" crooner, 32, explained of how her feelings changed. "I liked him before he liked me."

Blanco admitted he had "no idea" the actress was into him, with Gomez noting, "I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night."

"I literally didn’t know," he confessed. "We were in the session and I was like, 'You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.' I hadn’t thought about it at all."

However, after some texting, the two decided to go out to dinner together — though Blanco said he still didn't realize it was a date.

benny blanco told mom wanted marry selena gomez after second date
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The music producer admitted he knew he wanted to marry Gomez after two dates.

"The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, 'Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless," he confessed. "From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different."

"The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife,'" he spilled. "I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.'"

After getting engaged last year, the two started working on an album together.

Though they weren't scared to do so, the music producer revealed, "We said at the beginning, 'If this ever is weird, we cancel it f------ immediately.' Because we knew what we had was so important."

benny blanco told mom wanted marry selena gomez after second date
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The stars will release their first joint album, 'I Said I Love You First,' on March 21.

Gomez doubled down on not feeing "any sort of pressure" recording with Blanco.

"I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love," the Disney Channel alum spilled.

It also helped that the couple made the album in their own home.

"I’d be like, 'Hey, I have this cool chord thing.' Then she’d come in. We weren’t like, 'Today’s the studio. We’re going to write this song and that," Blanco explained. "So many times it was so hodgepodge. It was like two hours here, two hours there. I’d never worked that way with someone. Usually I work that way if I’m by myself, but it was so cool to be able to do that with her."

