Benny Blanco Told His Mom He Wanted to Marry Selena Gomez After Their Second Date: 'This Is My Wife'
Though Selena Gomez and fiancée Benny Blanco fell in love quickly once they started dating in 2023, when the pair first met around a decade prior, things were strictly platonic.
In a new joint interview, the Only Murders in the Building actress revealed she was 16 or 17 when they crossed paths.
"And we first had music come out in 2013 or something," Blanco shared with Interview Magazine. "Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet."
The music producer, 36, confirmed they were just "pals" at the time, but when they started working together years later, things changed.
"It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me," the "Good for You" crooner, 32, explained of how her feelings changed. "I liked him before he liked me."
Blanco admitted he had "no idea" the actress was into him, with Gomez noting, "I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night."
"I literally didn’t know," he confessed. "We were in the session and I was like, 'You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.' I hadn’t thought about it at all."
However, after some texting, the two decided to go out to dinner together — though Blanco said he still didn't realize it was a date.
"The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, 'Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless," he confessed. "From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different."
"The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife,'" he spilled. "I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.'"
After getting engaged last year, the two started working on an album together.
Though they weren't scared to do so, the music producer revealed, "We said at the beginning, 'If this ever is weird, we cancel it f------ immediately.' Because we knew what we had was so important."
Gomez doubled down on not feeing "any sort of pressure" recording with Blanco.
"I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love," the Disney Channel alum spilled.
It also helped that the couple made the album in their own home.
"I’d be like, 'Hey, I have this cool chord thing.' Then she’d come in. We weren’t like, 'Today’s the studio. We’re going to write this song and that," Blanco explained. "So many times it was so hodgepodge. It was like two hours here, two hours there. I’d never worked that way with someone. Usually I work that way if I’m by myself, but it was so cool to be able to do that with her."