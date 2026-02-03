Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Tiny Tank: See the Sizzling Photo
Feb. 3 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez dialed up the heat, posing in a white cropped tank top in her latest photo dump.
"Lately," Gomez, 33, captioned a series of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, February 3.
Selena Gomez Posed in Tiny Tank
The photo series kicked off with the Only Murders in the Building actress fully glammed up, rocking a feathered jacket and sleek sunglasses as she posed in front of a mirror.
Though most of the snaps were candid moments of her travels, snowy days and beauty treatments, Gomez also slipped in a steamy selfie.
In the snap, the Rare Beauty founder stripped down into a tiny white tank, boldly going braless and adding a cheeky touch with a fluffy pink bunny-ear headband.
Fans Praised Selena Gomez's Look
Fans were obsessed with Gomez's look, flooding the comments with swoon and praise.
"Truly living vicariously through you ✨💖💕," one fan wrote, while another added, "love you, always. your happiness is everything to us!!"
"Selena PLEASE never stop posting dumps," a third pleaded.
Selena Gomez Included a Picture of Benny Blanco
Gomez didn't forget to include her husband, Benny Blanco, sharing a special photo of the music producer taking a sunny stroll on the beach.
The actress and the music producer, 37, wed in September 2025.
"I married a real life disney princess," Blanco said at the time on social media in a playful nod to his wife, who skyrocketed to fame via the Disney Channel.
Martin Short Almost 'Ruined' Selena Gomez's Wedding
Gomez's Only Murder in the Buildings costar Martin Short recently shared a tidbit about how he almost "ruined" the cake at her wedding during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"It was a big, big party ... big tents and at the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs. So that if you had a group, like we had a group, Only Murders in the Building, there was about 12 of us," the actor, 75, began. "There was a wedding cake by our section but it was a small wedding cake, so I just assumed there was a wedding cake in each section."
According to the Treasure Planet star, Steve Martin was about to leave the reception before the wedding cake was cut, leading Short to take matters into his own hands.
“Maybe I’d had a cocktail, I don’t know. So I said, ‘Oh Steve you can’t leave.’ I had a fork in my hand," he said while laughing. "'You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other and then all the people in our group scream, 'Marty!’"
It turned out that the cake was the one and only wedding dessert, but the chef was able to patch it up to make it look good as new.