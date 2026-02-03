Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Tiny Tank: See the Sizzling Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez dialed up the heat, posing in a white cropped tank top in her latest photo dump. "Lately," Gomez, 33, captioned a series of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, February 3.

Selena Gomez Posed in Tiny Tank

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez stripped down into a tiny white tank top.

The photo series kicked off with the Only Murders in the Building actress fully glammed up, rocking a feathered jacket and sleek sunglasses as she posed in front of a mirror. Though most of the snaps were candid moments of her travels, snowy days and beauty treatments, Gomez also slipped in a steamy selfie. In the snap, the Rare Beauty founder stripped down into a tiny white tank, boldly going braless and adding a cheeky touch with a fluffy pink bunny-ear headband.

Fans Praised Selena Gomez's Look

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez rocked a glam look while posing for a mirror selfie.

Fans were obsessed with Gomez's look, flooding the comments with swoon and praise. "Truly living vicariously through you ✨💖💕," one fan wrote, while another added, "love you, always. your happiness is everything to us!!" "Selena PLEASE never stop posting dumps," a third pleaded.

Selena Gomez Included a Picture of Benny Blanco

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez included husband Benny Blanco in her photo dump.

Gomez didn't forget to include her husband, Benny Blanco, sharing a special photo of the music producer taking a sunny stroll on the beach. The actress and the music producer, 37, wed in September 2025. "I married a real life disney princess," Blanco said at the time on social media in a playful nod to his wife, who skyrocketed to fame via the Disney Channel.

Martin Short Almost 'Ruined' Selena Gomez's Wedding

Source: MEGA Martin Short told a funny story about how he almost ruined Selena Gomez's wedding.