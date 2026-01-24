Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Braless After Posing Topless in Bed: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez opted to forgo wearing a bra for her latest selfie. The Rare Beauty founder, 33, posted a new photo on her Instagram Stories on January 24 without her undergarments just a few days after she posed nude.

Gomez sported a white crop top tank in the selfie and gray pajama bottoms. Half of her body was cut off in the shot, and she wore no makeup. She put a simple lip emoji on top of her own mouth and her skin looked tanner than usual. On January 21, the Disney Channel alum posted several Marilyn Monroe-inspired photos where she lay on top of her bed in her birthday suit.

Gomez only rocked a white towel and her shiny wedding rings while on her mattress. Her short bob was styled in an Old Hollywood glamour style, and her lips were plump as she showed off a nude, dusty-rose color. She also donned dark winged eyeliner and light eyeshadow on her lids. "Short series," she captioned the snapshots alongside a cutting hair emoji. An array of pink and purple stuffed animals also joined her in her spicy photo spread. The Wizards of Waverly Place star married longtime love Benny Blanco in September 205 and invited a slew of celebrity guests, including pals Martin Short, Steve Martin, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more.

Short, 75, appeared on the January 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed some deets about the gorgeous nuptials. "It was a big, big party ... big tents and at the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs. So that if you had a group, like we had a group, Only Murders in the Building, there was about 12 of us," he began. "There was a wedding cake by our section but it was a small wedding cake, so I just assumed there was a wedding cake in each section." The comedian then divulged that he almost "ruined" Gomez's cake.

