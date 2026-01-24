or
Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Braless After Posing Topless in Bed: Photo

image of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez shared a new selfie, where she opted not to wear a bra just days after she posed naked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 24 2026, Updated 4:29 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez opted to forgo wearing a bra for her latest selfie.

The Rare Beauty founder, 33, posted a new photo on her Instagram Stories on January 24 without her undergarments just a few days after she posed nude.

image of Selena Gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez rocked a shirt without a bra for her latest snapshot.

Gomez sported a white crop top tank in the selfie and gray pajama bottoms. Half of her body was cut off in the shot, and she wore no makeup.

She put a simple lip emoji on top of her own mouth and her skin looked tanner than usual.

On January 21, the Disney Channel alum posted several Marilyn Monroe-inspired photos where she lay on top of her bed in her birthday suit.

Selena Gomez Went Topless in a New Selfie

image of Selena Gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The Rare Beauty founder also posted a photo in which she just sported a towel and jewelry.

Gomez only rocked a white towel and her shiny wedding rings while on her mattress. Her short bob was styled in an Old Hollywood glamour style, and her lips were plump as she showed off a nude, dusty-rose color.

She also donned dark winged eyeliner and light eyeshadow on her lids. "Short series," she captioned the snapshots alongside a cutting hair emoji. An array of pink and purple stuffed animals also joined her in her spicy photo spread.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star married longtime love Benny Blanco in September 205 and invited a slew of celebrity guests, including pals Martin Short, Steve Martin, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Tied the Knot in September 2025

image of Selena Gomez and benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married in 2025.

Short, 75, appeared on the January 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed some deets about the gorgeous nuptials.

"It was a big, big party ... big tents and at the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs. So that if you had a group, like we had a group, Only Murders in the Building, there was about 12 of us," he began. "There was a wedding cake by our section but it was a small wedding cake, so I just assumed there was a wedding cake in each section."

The comedian then divulged that he almost "ruined" Gomez's cake.

image of Selena Gomez Martin short Steve Martin
Source: MEGA

Martin Short opened up about an awkward moment that went down at Selena Gomez's wedding.

After a few hours, the Cheaper By The Dozen actor, 80, was about to leave the reception before Blanco, 37, and Gomez were about to slice their cake.

“Maybe I’d had a cocktail, I don’t know. So I said, ‘Oh Steve you can’t leave.’ I had a fork in my hand," Short laughed. "'You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other and then all the people in our group scream, 'Marty!’"

“I tried to fix it with a fork,” Short quipped. “This was bad. This was about an hour before it was to be presented."

