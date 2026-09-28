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Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Smooches His Wife as They Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary: Photo

selena gomez benny blanco first wedding anniversary kiss
Source: MEGA; @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Benny Blanco planted a kiss on wife Selena Gomez as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating their first year as husband and wife.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on September 27, one year after getting married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. To celebrate, Gomez shared a sweet glimpse into their day, including a photo of Blanco planting a kiss on his wife as she closed her eyes and smiled.

Gomez kept things casual for the cozy moment, wearing a baseball cap with “Choosin Texas” embroidered across the front and a casual jacket. The pair appeared relaxed as they enjoyed some quiet time together in the low-lit setting.

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image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 27.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 27.

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In a follow-up slide featuring a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, she added, “Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you to the moon and back.”

She also shared a photo of herself with friends at the same bar. Text across the image read: “country girls at heart forever.”

For another look at her day, Gomez posted a makeup-free selfie in a black tank top. She wore her hair in a single braid while posing with her lips slightly pursed.

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Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM
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They're Still in the 'Honeymoon Stage'

image of Selena Gomez shared a photo of Benny Blanco kissing her during their anniversary celebration.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez shared a photo of Benny Blanco kissing her during their anniversary celebration.

The anniversary comes after Gomez recently opened up about married life and how things have been between her and Blanco.

In a recent interview, Gomez, 34, said that she and Blanco are “still in the honeymoon stage” after their first year of marriage.

“I love it. It just feels so wonderful to have a partner that actually genuinely listens and just meets you right where you are, whatever that mood or day looks like, and that’s all I could ask for,” she told People. “I just need him, and I love him, so it’s pretty great.”

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She's 'My Best Friend'

image of Selena Gomez said the couple is still in the ‘honeymoon stage’ after one year of marriage.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez said the couple is still in the ‘honeymoon stage’ after one year of marriage.

Blanco has also shared his thoughts on reaching the one-year mark with Gomez.

"It happened so quickly," he observed during his co-hosting gig at TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "We are so lucky and fortunate that we're just each other's yin and yang and everything is so easy."

The producer added, "It's my best friend that I get to spend the rest of my life with. And I'm pinching myself every day. I'm like, 'Are you sure you picked the right guy?'"

The Couple Had Low-Key Anniversary Plans

image of Selena Blanco described Selena Gomez as ‘his best friend’ and said he feels lucky to spend his life with her.
Source: MEGA

Selena Blanco described Selena Gomez as ‘his best friend’ and said he feels lucky to spend his life with her.

The newlyweds also found a sweet way to revisit their wedding day. They froze their wedding cake so they could enjoy a slice one year later while looking back on the celebration.

Along with the cake, Blanco said he mainly wanted some quiet time at their Beverly Hills, Calif., home with his wife.

"We want to just be chill," he said of their anniversary plans. "We've been traveling so much. I haven't been in my own bed in four months. So we want to chill. Maybe we'll watch our speeches or something."

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