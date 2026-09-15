Benny Blanco Is 'Looking Forward' to Fatherhood and Having Kids With Wife Selena Gomez: 'I'm Full Court Press Over Here'

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Benny Blanco is ready for kids with Selena Gomez. The music producer gave fans a peek behind the curtain of their relationship while guest co-hosting the Tuesday, September 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. "Last week [Gomez] posted this picture," Jenna Bush Hager said to her temporary anchoring partner before pulling up a photo of the Only Murders in the Building star lounging with a tiny baby.

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Source: MEGA Benny Blanco reacted to a photo of Selena Gomez with a baby.

"Sorry, I have to go there," she continued. "With a newborn." Gomez captioned the photo, "One day..." seemingly alluding to her desire to have children in the future, which Bush Hager claimed "got people going." "I want it too," Blanco exclaimed as Bush Hager subtly asked him when the couple might consider starting a family.

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'I'm Full Court Press Over Here'

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been married for almost a year.

"I'm doing the same thing," he joked. "I'm going, 'Really? One day? When?'" Blanco, 38, and Gomez, 34, tied the knot on September 27, 2025, after more than two years together. The songwriter gushed that he was "looking forward" to fatherhood with his bride. "Oh, yeah, I'm pressing it," he shared. "I'm full court press over here." "Having kids is the greatest joy," Bush Hager advised.

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'We Are So Lucky'

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco feels 'lucky' to be married to his 'best friend.'

Blanco also reflected on their first year of marriage and revealed how the couple plans to celebrate their anniversary. The music producer proposed in December 2024 at what he told Gomez was a promo shoot for their joint album, I Said I Love You First. "It happened so quickly," he observed. "... We are so lucky and fortunate that we're just each other's yin and yang and everything is so easy." "It's my best friend that I get to spend the rest of my life with," he added. "And I'm pinching myself every day. I'm like, 'Are you sure you picked the right guy?'"

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco hinted at his anniversary plans.