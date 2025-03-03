Conan O'Brien Trolls Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets in 2025 Oscars Opening Monologue

After the scandal broke, Gomez responded to the alleged diss from her fellow cast member. “Some of the magic has disappeared,” Gomez admitted during an interview at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. “But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard responded to the awkward situation as well, calling the posts "inexcusable" but emphasizing his bond with Gascón. “It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía,” he explained in an interview. “The exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set was indeed based on trust.”