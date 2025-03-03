or
Conan O'Brien Trolls Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets in 2025 Oscars Opening Monologue

Composite photo of Conan O'Brien and Karla Sofía Gascón.
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien called out Karla Sofía Gascón over those infamous resurfaced tweets.

March 2 2025, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

Conan O'Brien put Karla Sofía Gascón in the hot seat in front of all of Hollywood.

During the comedian's opening monologue at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, O'Brien called out the Emilia Pérez actress — who was sitting in the audience — for her past controversial tweets.

conan obrien trolls karla sofia gascons tweets oscars
Source: ABC

Conan O'Brien called out Karla Sofía Gascón during his Oscars opening monologue.

“I loved Anora. I really did,” the late-night host noted of the Best Picture nominee. “Anora uses the f word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist: ‘You tweeted WHAT?'”

The camera then panned to Gascón in her seat who seemed to take the remark in stride. "Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight and Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel," O'Brien jokingly added.

worst dressed celebrities oscars photos
Source: MEGA

Karla Sofía Gascón attended the 2025 Oscars.

The 52-year-old is nominated for Best Actress for her role in the musical film. However, Gascón's presence at the lavish event is surprising after old social media posts in which she allegedly slammed her costar Selena Gomez and expressed racist ideology went viral on social media.

"Sorry, is it just me or are there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English, we’ll have to teach Arabic," one message — translated from Spanish to English — read.

conan obrien trolls karla sofia gascons tweets oscars
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien jokingly told Karla Sofía Gascón he was Jimmy Kimmel.

“More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films,” another shocking tweet read. “I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”

In another update, Gascón allegedly called the former Disney Channel star a "rich rat," amongst other things. However, the actress claimed to CNN en Español that the post wasn't hers.

conan obrien trolls karla sofia gascons tweets oscars
Source: MEGA

Karla Sofía Gascón allegedly called Selena Gomez a 'rich rat.'

After the scandal broke, Gomez responded to the alleged diss from her fellow cast member. “Some of the magic has disappeared,” Gomez admitted during an interview at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. “But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard responded to the awkward situation as well, calling the posts "inexcusable" but emphasizing his bond with Gascón. “It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía,” he explained in an interview. “The exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set was indeed based on trust.”

