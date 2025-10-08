or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
francia raisa
NEWS

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Claps Back at 'Nonsense' Feud Rumors After Skipping Singer's Wedding: 'I've Never Said Anything'

Split photo of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.
Source: MEGA

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017.

Profile Image

Oct. 8 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Francia Raisa — the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017 — is setting the record straight once and for all.

In a recent interview that resurfaced after Raisa was notably absent from Gomez's September 27 wedding to Benny Blanco, the How I Met Your Father star addressed long-standing rumors about an alleged falling out between her and the "Lose You to Love Me" singer.

Answering questions at a bookstore event in Spanish, Raisa insisted there’s no bad blood between the two despite years of speculation about their bond.

Image of Francia Raisa was noticably absent from Selena Gomez's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Francia Raisa was noticably absent from Selena Gomez's wedding.

After being asked whether there was any truth to reports Raisa was "angry" with Gomez over her lifestyle choices following her kidney transplant, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress had a rather icy response.

"Well, right now what you are asking me is nonsense that has been in the media, and there are too many rumors," Raisa declared regarding claims she was upset about Gomez's allegedly drinking and smoking habits post-procedure. "I’ve never said anything."

"When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Gomez] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors," she admitted. "No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. One day, maybe we will address it."

Francia Raisa 'Happy' for Selena Gomez

Image of Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27.
Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27.

While Raisa didn't appear to make Gomez's star-studded wedding guest list, she had only kind words to say about the Only Murders in the Building star ahead of her recent nuptials.

"I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her," she said, according to translated subtitles. "And look… she has a life and she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her."

MORE ON:
francia raisa

Francia Raisa Doesn't Regret Donating Selena Gomez Her Kidney

Image of Francia Raisa insisted there's no feud between her and Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Francia Raisa insisted there's no feud between her and Selena Gomez.

When it comes to her life-saving kidney donation, Raisa said she has no regrets.

"From the beginning, the doctors told me it’s a donation," she recalled. "If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’ It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life."

Image of Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez appeared to grow distant in recent years.
Source: @franciaraisa/instagram

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez appeared to grow distant in recent years.

Raisa's recent bookstore interview comes almost two years after she exclusively opened up to OK! about her thought process behind donating Gomez her kidney.

"Was I hesitant? Was I scared? Absolutely. It's a major organ, but I've said this so many times that the minute I learned of the situation and knew I was a match, it was this divine sign and feeling I got," she said in February 2024.

Raisa continued: "It was scary as h---, and it's a mental thing, but I was always confident about it. The day of the surgery I was probably the calmest I'd ever been the entire time. I was like, 'Let's go!'"

