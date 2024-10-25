Selena Gomez Makes Shocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gaffe During Rare Impact Fund Benefit Speech: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Selena Gomez made quite the slip-up!
On Thursday, October 24, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, accidentally pronounced the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services executive director as “Diddy” rather than “Didi” while speaking at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit to support youth mental health.
The shocking gaffe came as Sean “Diddy” Combs sits in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial in May 2025. The music mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.
During her speech to the crowd of supporters, Gomez gracefully played off the mistake. After saying “Diddy,” the audience laughed and the Disney alum quickly corrected herself.
Before leaving the stage, Gomez reiterated, “I really am sorry."
In response to Gomez’s error, users shared their reactions on social media.
“Oh wow, I can't believe she slipped up! 😱 Selena always keeps it real, though,” one person wrote, while another added, “But she literally is soooooo elegant!!! Cause she legit, handled that very classily.”
A third person joked, “Watch conspiracy theorists use this as ‘a sign,’” as a fourth wrote, “😂😂😂😂 Diddy is on everyone's lips 😂😂.”
As OK! previously reported, Gomez’s gaffe came after more and more alleged victims of the rapper have come forward with their stories.
One lawsuit, recently filed by a personal trainer under the pseudonym John Doe, claimed he was "drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted" at Combs’ 2022 awards show after-party at his mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif.
Doe recalled being asked to sign an NDA upon entering the bash and was told to have a drink.
The individual "observed approximately a dozen individuals, including several well-known figures, who were engaging in group-sex activities." Doe then began to "feel disoriented, dizzy and weak."
When Doe was significantly impaired, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer "began performing non-consensual oral s-- onto him."
The trainer then alleged he was forced to "perform oral s-- on another celebrity in the room," though the person was not identified.
"While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and women," the legal paperwork read.
“[The] plaintiff’s physical disposition made it impossible for him to reject their advances or otherwise control his body," the documents continued. "These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment."