'Thanks for the Laugh': Selena Gomez Fires Back at Politician Who Wants Her Deported for Sympathizing With Migrants

Composite photo of Selena Gomez and Sam Parker
Source: MEGA; @samparkersenate/X

Sam Parker called for Selena Gomez to be deported.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Updated 9:20 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez recently cried over the treatment of migrants on her Instagram Story, but she’s laughing off calls for her deportation that have arisen since.

Photo of Sam Parker
Source: @samparkersenate/X

Sam Parker slammed Selena Gomez on X.

After sharing her tear-filled clip on her social media, Sam Parker, a man who had run for the Senate and lost, has officially called for the Disney Channel alum to be exiled from the U.S.

Taking to social media platform X, Parked shared, “Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen. descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ’87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g’parents [SIC]. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

Gomez returned to her Instagram Story to respond to Parker, thanking him for “the laugh and threat.”

“Selena Gomez has responded to me," Parker then posted to X alongside a screenshot of Gomez's Instagram Story.

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez laughed after she was apparently threatened by a politician.

X users flocked to the platform to respond to Parker’s original post. “Sam that is a bulls--- argument to use,” one member replied. “You yourself should be deported using your stupid logic… you ain’t from this hemisphere nor are your ancestors.”

“You’re a failed and balding fake senator,” another shared. “Incels shouldn’t speak.”

Another critic of Parker’s insisted: “[You] can’t deport someone who was born in the United States.”

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump promised mass deportations of illegal immigrants in his second term as president.

One supporter of Parker’s viewpoint questioned why Gomez would have loyalty to Mexico, as she was born in America, where she became “rich and famous.” Others called Gomez “demented and deranged,” “mentally ill” and “pathetic” for her viewpoints. “How big is her mansion?” an anti-Gomez X user asked. “Could fit whole families of dreamers in there. Until she’s doing that, she can shut the f--- up.”

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Many have criticized Selena Gomez in the wake of her Instagram Story post.

As OK! reported, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer cried on her Instagram Story in a video, telling followers, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Gomez seemed to get heat for the clip, as she quickly deleted it and added a new post stating it was apparently “not ok to show empathy for people.”

Prior to beginning his second term in office, Donald Trump said a focal point of his administration would be securing the Mexican border and taking part in mass deportations of illegal immigrants from day one. True to his word, he began these actions in his first week in office.

