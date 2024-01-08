What Happened Between Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Snubbed the Singer
Was Kylie Jenner rude to Selena Gomez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?
Fans are convinced the "Single Soon" singer had a poor interaction with the reality star after a viral video showed Gomez gossiping with her best friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.
In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building star leaned down to seemingly inform her two gal pals of something that just happened to her at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night, January 7, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
While it isn't completely clear what Gomez said, her words certainly prompted a very shocked reaction from Swift and Sperry, whose mouths both dropped open after listening to the "Lose You to Love Me" singer.
Internet sleuths watched the video on replay in an attempt to dissect what the ladies were whispering about.
The user who shared a viral post of the interaction wrote in the caption what they believe went down, claiming Gomez said, "I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said, 'no,'" seemingly in reference to Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
The X (formerly named Twitter) user alleged Sperry asked Gomez to clarify if the "Calm Down" singer meant take a photo "with Timothée?" to which the Wizards of Waverly Place alum responded with an assuring nod.
Sperry, who's married to award-winning actor Miles Teller, couldn't hide her jaw-dropping reaction, as Swift seemed deeply concerned and upset by whatever Gomez had just informed them.
While Gomez and Jenner haven't always had the best relationship — considering The Kardashians star is best friends with the "Who Says" vocalist's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey — it makes sense why she'd want to snap a picture with Chalamet, as they were thought to have been friends after working on the 2020 movie A Rainy Day in New York together.
Viewers of the viral moment had a mixed reaction, as some sided with Gomez and her girl gang, while others understood where Jenner was coming from (if that's what she actually said).
"Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls," one social media user admitted, while another asked: "To all Men out there does your girl hold this much power over you?"
"Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner 'cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl?" a third person penned in defense of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, as another agreed, noting, "she was dissing the h--- out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture."