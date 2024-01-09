Timothée Chalamet Shuts Down Rumors There's Any 'Beef' Between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez After Golden Globes Debacle

Just one day after Selena Gomez made headlines for allegedly talking to Taylor Swift about how Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, apparently didn't want to take a photo with her at the 2024 Golden Globes, the actor is clearing the air.

When approached by TMZ on Monday, January 8, the outlet asked the New York native, "Are you and Selena cool?" to which he replied, "Yeah, of course."

"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" they continued to pry, to which he said, "No."