Timothée Chalamet Shuts Down Rumors There's Any 'Beef' Between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez After Golden Globes Debacle
Just one day after Selena Gomez made headlines for allegedly talking to Taylor Swift about how Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, apparently didn't want to take a photo with her at the 2024 Golden Globes, the actor is clearing the air.
When approached by TMZ on Monday, January 8, the outlet asked the New York native, "Are you and Selena cool?" to which he replied, "Yeah, of course."
"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" they continued to pry, to which he said, "No."
"They are good, right?" the outlet asked again.
"All good," the Dune alum, 28, said as he was shocked he ran into TMZ on the streets of Los Angeles in the first place.
As OK! previously reported, the "Single Soon" songstress, 31, was seen gossiping with her best friends Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the awards show, and fans immediately tried to decode what they were talking about.
After Gomez spoke to her pals, Sperry and Swift both had a shocked reaction to what she said.
According to internet sleuths, they believe Gomez said, "I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said, 'no,'" seemingly in reference to to the pair, who looked loved-up at the event.
One user claimed Sperry asked Gomez if she meant to take a photo "with Timothée?" to which the Wizards of Waverly Place alum responded with a nod.
After the video made the rounds, a source revealed to People that the Only Murders in the Building lead was "absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie."
The insider added that Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them."
Regardless of what Gomez was telling her gal pals, people thought the moment was super relatable.
"Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls," one social media user admitted, while another asked: "To all Men out there does your girl hold this much power over you?"
"Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner 'cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl?" a third person said, defended the makeup mogul. "She was dissing the h--- out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture."